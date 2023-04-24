BURLINGTON - The Middlesex County Retirement Board has requested the Select Boards of municipalities within the Middlesex County Retirement System accept a one-time increase to the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) granted to retirees in FY 2023.
The increase from 3 percent to 5 percent of the system’s $16,000 COLA base was voted on by the Select Board, resulting in 2 in favor and 3 abstentions. Select Board members Michael Runyan, James Tigges and Nicholas abstained due to their direct involvement to the retirement pension for town employees. Two favorable votes out of five total means a quorum was not met.
Acceptance of the act is conditioned upon approval by the Middlesex County Retirement Board and by two-thirds of the system’s Select Board prior to June 30, 2023. The Middlesex County Retirement Board voted to accept the act on Dec. 14, 2022.
As of Jan. 1, 2022, the date of the system’s last valuation, there were 6,284 retired member and beneficiaries of the system, receiving an average gross monthly retirement allowance of $2,445 or $29,340 annually. If approved, the one-time increase of 2 percent of the COLA percentage for FY 2023 would result in an additional annual COLA payment of $320 for retirees and beneficiaries whose pensions exceed $16,000 (from the previously granted $480/year to $800/year). The approximately 2,500 retirees receiving less than $16,000 annually would receive proportionately less.
Town Administrator Paul Sagarino confirmed recent inflation played a role in this 2 percent increase.
However, the Select Board not amassing a two-thirds vote of approval will be submitted to the Middlesex County Retirement Board, who will advise the Burlington town officials on how to proceed.
