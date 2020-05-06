BURLINGTON – CBI Consulting, LLC was unanimously approved by the School Committee to become the district’s on-call client for a request for quotation (RFQ).
The Dorchester firm was selected out of 28 vendors for the job.
The RFQ is tied to the district’s initiative to address its capacity issues at the elementary schools and the HVAC and science classroom upgrades needed at Burlington High School (BHS).
An RFQ is a document that an organization submits to one or more potential suppliers eliciting quotations for a product or service. The objective is to seek an itemized list of prices for something that is well-defined and quantifiable, such as construction costs.
Bob Cunha, director of technology and operations for the School Department, confirmed the RFQ is for “qualifications” while a request for proposal (RFP) is to amass prices. CBI Consulting will provide the committee with the expert advice it needs for various projects school officials want to pursue.
“The RFQ has been crafted so that a designer/engineer is sought with the necessary qualifications including electrical, plumbing, design, and engineer work,” detailed Cunha. “The point is to get analysis on the elementary school building sites.”
It was confirmed CBI Consulting will also be able to handle the BHS HVAC and science classroom upgrades project, as they are qualified to do so.
Cunha expressed great pleasure in recommending CBI Consulting to the committee for the approval of a 3-year contract.
“Their portfolio and proposal submitted to us speaks for itself,” praised Cunha. “They have a large history in regards to school and municipal projects.”
Cunha further detailed CBI Consulting has a large in-house team covering mechanical, engineering, and architectural services, all of which are things needed for the school’s project initiatives.
The approved plan will see the district bring on CBI Consulting for three years, but they firm will only be paid when the district requests services from them.
“It costs the district nothing until [CBI Consulting] is needed, then they present their fee, or a monetary figure previously discussed will be utilized,” explained Cunha.
The committee was very encouraged with the CBI Consulting recommendation, as they seek definitive answers on these pressing needs facing the district.
“It will be nice to have a firm on board. They will really be a big help,” School Committee member Stephen Nelson declared. “Their qualified input is very valuable.”
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti mentioned the last time the district had a firm under contract in this capacity was KBA Architects several years ago. He said they helped “tremendously” in regards to procuring accurate bids and estimates for many projects. The hope is CBI Consulting will provide the same invaluable resources.
The committee unanimously approved the 3-year contract to bring CBI Consulting on as the district’s on-call architect and engineering service firm for the next three years.
