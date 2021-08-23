BURLINGTON - O’Reilly Auto Parts has filed three special permits and one site plan to locate in the former Burlington Auto Supply location at 207 Cambridge Street.
The permits will allow for the renovation of the existing demised space, ultimately providing a business for the retail sale of automotive parts and used oil fluid recycling. There will be no addition to the building’s footprint.
New HVAC plumbing, and partitions are included in the proposed design, as well as the replacement of certain exterior doors, new dumpster, dumpster pad, and dumpster enclosure.
The last business to occupy the expansive building was Burlington Auto Supply, which recently closed permanently.
Earlier this year, the planners participated in a site walk at 207 Cambridge Street and came to the conclusion the site plan for this property hasn’t been updated since 1992 and certainly needs to be addressed before this proposal goes any further.
O’Reilly Auto Parts, which is doing business in front the planners as Phase Zero Design, is expecting to maintain the existing brick facade on the exterior of the building and add Eldorado Stone, as well as gooseneck lighting. These aesthetic features are in accordance with the Town Center Overlay District, calling for more pedestrian connectivity, Victorian lighting, and green-space.
Although it’s not part of the plan right now, Planning Board member Barbara L’Heureux would like to see some landscaping and trees added to the overwhelmingly impervious surfaced site, suggesting the cement-laden property needs to be “softened up.”
Other business owners in the lot expressed a desire to see the parking lot re-striped and reconfigured, as part of this project.
The Cambridge Street property also has drainage and potential wetland issues that need to be addressed in the updated version of the plan.
Some of the products sold at O’Reilly Auto Parts include auto accessories, air conditioning and heating, alternators and starters, battery and accessories, bearing and seals belts and hoses, brakes, detailing, engine sensors and emissions, filters, fuel delivery, marine and boat, paint and body, and tire and wheel, among many other items.
Knowing there is much work to do, the board continued this matter to its next meeting on Sept. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.