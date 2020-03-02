BURLINGTON - On Saturday, April 4, the annual Town Election will consist of contested races as well as general government positions without any candidates.
The final list of candidates for the Town Election and summary of open seats reveal the School Committee and Town Meeting Precincts 3, 5, and 7 will all have a competitive race, as each have more candidates than seats to fill.
Potential candidates needed to pick up paperwork at the Town Clerk’s Office and collect signatures from 50 registered voters in order to be on the final ballot. Those who wanted to run for Town Meeting needed to get signatures from 10 registered voters in their precinct.
The rundown for contested races
- Incumbents Stephen Nelson and Kristin Russo, and challengers Katherine Bond, Cari Foss, and Adam Sensei are running for the two open School Committee seats, which are 3-year terms. It should be noted that incumbent Kristin Russo did not return her papers by the Feb. 14 deadline.
- Town Meeting Precinct 3 (3-year terms) has six seats open, with incumbents James Frost, Gary Mercier, Monte Pearson, Daniel Raske, Roger Riggs, and challengers Jeffrey DiBona and Samantha Ellis contending for the open seats.
- Town Meeting Precinct 5 (3-year terms) has six open seats, with incumbents Robert Bunker, Frank O’Brien, Michele Prendergast, David Tait, Richard Wing, and challengers Alicia Moran and Bennie Nichols battling for the open seats.
- Town Meeting Precinct 7 (3-year terms) has six open seats, with incumbents Betsey Hughes, Kevin Keene, Scott Martin, Jonathan Sachs, David Webb, and challengers John Kelly and Roberta McLaughlin competing for the available seats.
Open seats
This year’s ballot will have six unfulfilled general government seats with open seats available, as the final ballot confirms.
The following open seats are:
- Shawsheen Technical High School (3-year, 1 seat): No candidate.
- Town Meeting Precinct 1 (3-year, 6 seats): Incumbents Gary Gianino, Nolan Giantz, Bruce Morey, and challengers Carol Perna and Jayashree Vorugnati make up only five of the six open seats.
- Town Meeting Precinct 1 (2-year, 1 seat): No candidates on the ballot.
- Town Meeting Precinct 2 (3-year, 6 seats): Incumbents Catherine Beyer, Nancy Decarlucci, Amanda Laskowski, and challenger George Papayannis amass four of the six available seats.
- Town Meeting Precinct 5 (1-year, 1 seat): No candidates on the ballot.
- Town Meeting Precinct 6 (3-year, 6 seats): Incumbents John Cormier, John Iler, Rose Manni, Edward Parsons, and challenger Gayle DaMore only account for four of the six open seats.
No contest
The rest of the races will be uncontested, including Town Moderator, Board of Selectmen, Planning Board, Town Assessor, Board of Health, Library Trustees, and Recreation Commission.
The annual Town Election is Saturday, April 4 at Burlington High School. Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.