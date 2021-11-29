BURLINGTON - The musically named “3 Little Birds” massage therapy spa recently earned approval for a special permit request to locate in the Bedford Street Plaza.
The location is across from MITRE Field and sits in the same plaza as Burlington Famous Pizza.
The design consists of two massage rooms in the 865-square-foot space. The only work that will take place entails a fresh coat of paint and modern furniture to help liven up the experience.
Jessica Pattelena will be the lone massage therapist on staff. She was a Burlington resident and “happy” to be back working in town.
It’s always been Pattelena’s dream to open this business. At the age of 10, her father passed away. He was a fan of the reggae musician, Bob Marley, and his hit-song “3 Little Birds” which Pattelena and her father sang for the last time before he died.
“Since then, Jessica has devoted her life to helping others live their best life, reducing stress,” Kelsey Bevis, owner of the business, said to the Planning Board. “She graduated from Salter School of Massage and has worked for various beauty salons and spas.”
The planners loved the concept and story of perseverance, so they had no issue unanimously approving the special permit request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.