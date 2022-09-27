BURLINGTON - The Burlington Department of Public Works (DPW) is proposing a revision to town’s current outdoor watering restriction violation structure.
The topic of outdoor watering has been more prevalent this year than maybe at another other time this century. The town of Burlington has been in a full, Level 3 outdoor watering ban since June 21.
Currently, as per Town Bylaw, Section 5.9, the penalty for the first violation of a water restriction is a written warning. For a second violation, a $50 fine is issued, and each subsequent violation results in a $100 fine. These fines are a non-criminal disposition.
“We believe the structure as it stands is too lenient and aligns more with the surrounding town that do not have true water emergencies when there is a lack of rainfall,” Rachel Leonardo, Burlington DPW business manager, explained to the Select Board. “After researching the violation bylaws of those towns who are more closely aligned to Burlington, we have proposed some changes to the current fee structure.”
The proposed parameters entail:
- First Violation: Written warning
- Second Violation: $50 fine after seven-day period (due to the standard postal mail process)
- Third and Subsequent Violations: $300 fine after a seven-day period
This would be a bylaw change that will likely be on the January Town Meeting warrant.
The Select Board generally seemed in favor of the proposal, emphasizing the importance of deterring those from violating the water ban rules and regulations.
“I am for anything that will increase compliance,” declared Select Board member Michael Espejo. “If this is what we have to do, then this is what needs to be done.”
Since this won’t be in front of Town Meeting until January, the Select Board did not vote on anything. The purpose of last night’s dialogue was to get a feel for where the Select Board wants to steer this initiative.
Town Administrator Paul Sagarino said all warrant articles for January Town Meeting need to be submitted by Oct. 25, so it was decided this matter be heard again at the board’s meeting on Oct. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.