BURLINGTON - In light of COVID-19, the Planning Board approved a request from Tavern in the Square to permit seasonal outdoor patio dining at its location in The District.
The business has been operating in the same location, off Burlington Mall Road in the former New England Executive Park, for the last decade and business was prosperous until COVID-19 wrapped its ugly hands around restaurants all over the world.
In 2011 the Planning Board issued a special permit decision to Tavern in the Square, authorizing the operation of a 374 seat, full-service restaurant with 60 of the allotted seats designated for outdoor seasonal dining. This outdoor dining area was subsequently partially enclosed. Following several years of continuous operation, the restaurant experienced significant impacts resulting from the pandemic, which wreaked havoc across all aspects of the restaurant industry.
“As you know, the Town of Burlington recognized this economic hardship and structured a permitting platform, facilitating the creation of temporary outdoor dining areas subject to an internal departmental review process,” detailed local attorney Mark Vaughan, of Riemer & Braunstein, representing JRS Restaurant Inc. “The applicant availed itself of this opportunity and invested in an outdoor deck to facilitate a safe environment in support of its clientele.”
Since opening exterior dining, patron interest continues to be positive and highlighted the importance of evolving the restaurant in order to strive towards the return of economic vitality.
The plan is to operate the open-air outdoor dining patio in a way that it can host up to 56 people.
“It provides flexibility to Tavern in the Square and its patrons with how the restaurant’s current indoor seating situation is set up, reflecting social distancing,” remarked Attorney Vaughan.
In order to make this permanent, the applicant needed board’s approval for an amendment to the record special permit and associated site plan to allow this condition to become permanent. While this request technically represents an increase in overall seating, JRS Restaurants Inc. believes the neighboring tenants and adjacent parcels within The District have sufficient parking to accommodate this seasonal seating, as it is intended to provide patrons with the option to dine outside if they choose.
The planners ensured the overall safety of the seasonal patio, as it is almost 100-ft. from Burlington Mall Road. A railing system has been installed around the perimeter of the patio and planters/bollards may also be added.
The planners approved the special permit and minor engineering change by a 5-0 vote. Chair Brenda Rappaport and board member Joseph Impemba were absent from the meeting.
