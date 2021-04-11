BURLINGTON - The most noteworthy Town Election races saw incumbents come out victorious.
There were seven competitive races that highlighted the ballot this past Saturday, including incumbents and challengers vying for open seats on the Board of Selectmen, Town Clerk, and Town Meeting Precincts 1, 3, 4, and 5.
For the first time in four years, a lesser percentage of voters hit the polls compared to the previous year with 16.54 percent (2,873) of the town’s registered voters (17,371) partaking by in-person voting, early-in-person voting, or casting absentee ballots. The figure is slightly down from last year’s 16.63 percent. Of the 2,873 ballots cast this year, 693 were absentee/vote-by-mail and 784 were early-in-person voters. As is tradition in town, the polls were open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. this past Saturday in the Burlington High School gymnasium.
Contested races
- The Town Clerk seat was retained handedly by incumbent Amy Warfield, who defeated Joseph Welch, 2,330 to 417.
- The tightest race of Town Election was for the two seats on the Board of Selectmen, which saw incumbents Michael Runyan (1,649 votes) and Joseph Morandi (1,581 votes) narrowly defeat challenger Shari Ellis (1,520 votes).
- For the lone Shawsheen Tech School Committee seat, Christine Kim easily won against Michael Kelly by a 1,556 to 883 voting margin.
- In the Town Meeting Precinct 1 race for six open seats, the winners were Donna Gregorio (364), William Boivin (349), Mark Saia (339), Michael Hardy (324), David Woodilla (308), and Adam Senesi (299), while Christopher Campbell (260) and Joshua Rappaport (221) came up short.
- Town Meeting Precinct 3 had six open seats, which were filled by Mildred Nash (311), Lucy Damiani (305), Stephen Marchese, Sr. (269), Paul Noonan (254), Joanne Frustaci (252), and Julianne Ouellet (236), all of whom beat out Tammy St. Pierre Hall (187).
- The Town Meeting Precinct 4 race for one seat saw Douglas Hastings win over Bevin Nichols, 197 to 106.
- In the Town Meeting Precinct 5 race for six seats, Patricia Angelo (298), Christine Conceison (294), Thomas Carlson (281), Albert Fay, Jr. (280), Christopher Murphy (280), and Mark Donahue (267) defeated long-time Town Meeting member Ernest Zabolotny (231).
No contest
The rest of the races were uncontested, including Town Moderator, Town Assessor, School Committee, Planning Board, Library Trustees, Board of Health, Housing Authority, and Recreation Commission.
