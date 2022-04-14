BURLINGTON - Two different commercial property owners in Burlington are looking to jump on the life science gravy train that has been circling through town in recent years.
A petition to rezone 56 Middlesex Turnpike, and 15 Adams Street to the Innovation District (I) was submitted to the Planning Board by Burlex Realty LLC and 15 Adams Street, LLC.
The Planning Board unanimously supported the rezoning request.
Attorney Thomas Murphy, Jr., of Shea, Murphy & Gulde, PC, representing the petitioners, provided a brief overview of the purpose of the rudimentary rezoning request.
“None have specific tenants or projects in mind at this time, but they are looking to rezone to catch the life science wave of the present and future,” stated Murphy. “Getting this rezoning would be good for them and their properties down the road. It seems like a first step that makes sense.”
This type of rezoning request is becoming more and more common in Burlington.
“The conversion of office to lab properties is happening everyday,” stated Planning Director Kristin Kassner. “We have no issues with the rezoning request. It will tie things together on that stretch of Middlesex Turnpike to Adams Street.
One confirmation noted is the floor-area-ratio (FAR) of the two Middlesex Turnpike and Adams Street properties will not be expanding in square-footage, as confirmed by Kassner.
“The way things are going in the commercial industry, this rezoning will make my clients’ properties more valuable moving forward,” articulated Murphy. “That is basically their motivation for this rezoning request.”
The planners unanimously supported the rezoning request.
