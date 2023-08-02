BURLINGTON — Chief Thomas Browne reports that the Burlington Police Department is investigating an incident of shots fired into a residential apartment building early Wednesday.
At 3:47 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired at the Avalon apartment complex at 1 Arboretum Way.
Upon arrival, officers determined that no one was injured. The subsequent investigation determined that the vehicle used in the shooting was stolen out of Everett earlier in the morning.
It was also determined that suspects fired 21 shots from two separate weapons while on foot outside of the apartment building.
The suspects then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, which was later recovered in a nearby neighborhood.
The Burlington Police Department believes this is a targeted act that does not pose an ongoing threat.
The incident remains under investigation.
