BURLINGTON - The Italian restaurant scene in Burlington is stepping up its game.
The Planning Board recently approved a special permit allowing Strega Italiano to locate in the former Del Frisco’s Grille site in Burlington on Middlesex Turnpike.
The Strega brand has four locations in Boston and one in Woburn on Sylvan Road. As for the vacant Del Frisco’s Grille building, Strega Italiano will be adding new signage and making some floor plan changes, but the building’s exterior footprint will remain virtually the same. There will be 211 interior seats and 82 patio seats, equaling a 22-seat reduction from Del Frisco’s Grille seating total. The applicant’s attorney has professed the new property owner plans on spending $1.5 million on “cosmetic changes.”
The Del Frisco’s Grille chain once located on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington closed its doors permanently on Oct. 15, 2019. Their Chestnut Hill restaurant in Boston also closed around that time. The company had been using a broker to market the commercial space and license together. Like many restaurants that closed before the pandemic, upscale restaurant Del Frisco’s Grille continued experiencing problems finding a tenant and moving its liquor license, but it sounds like they are finally nearing the finish line.
The liquor license transfer is still in the “continuance stage” because the Select Board was waiting for the Planning Board to make a formal decision on the special permit. Since the planners unanimously approved the restaurant, the transfer of license is expected to cross the finish line by the end of this month. It truly has been a longtime coming.
Several months without finding a user for the property and liquor license is typically too long for the Select Board, so almost three years felt like an eternity of uncertainty for the board. However, they have continuously recognized and understood the COVID-19 impacts and unfortunate circumstances the pandemic has brought to the restaurant business.
The Planning Board unanimously approved the special permit. The liquor license public hearing with the Select Board is expected to resume on Jan. 24.
