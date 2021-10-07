BURLINGTON - The Select Board gladly approved a 3-year extension of the PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) agreement with Lahey Hospital & Medical Center.
The renewal was necessary because the former 10-year PILOT agreement expired last year and the 1-year extension expired on Sept. 30, 2021. The 3-year extension will see the town receive $550,000 from Lahey per year over the next three years, for a total of $1,650,000.
This year, the funding will go towards the following endeavors:
- Program expenses for Burlington Youth & Family Services ($24,256)
- For outreach workers at the Burlington Council on Aging ($125,517)
- For a Burlington Police Department substance abuse coordinator ($30,000)
- For a Burlington affordable housing coordinator ($20,000)
- For the Burlington Diabetes Care Program ($100,000)
- For the Burlington High School Adjustment Counselor Program ($90,000)
- For a Burlington High School Wellness Day ($53,000)
The PILOT agreement is purely voluntary on Lahey’s part, and town officials couldn’t have been more effusive in their praise for the economic pillar in Burlington.
“We are very fortunate to have Lahey as a partner,” lauded Town Administrator Paul Sagarino. “The letter we received from [Lahey] outlining Lahey’s willingness to extend the existing agreement with the town concerning the voluntary PILOT payment and Community Benefits Programs for an additional year is appreciated, particularly in these very difficult and uncertain times.”
Sagarino went on, “The continued dedication and commitment by Lahey and its personnel to so many community and civic groups in the town is a tribute to your role as a major economic engine for the town and a true partner in building a better community.”
Select Board member Joseph Morandi praised Lahey, saying, “This is something [Lahey] does not have to do. They are going above and beyond.”
Select Board Vice Chair Nicholas Priest perfectly encapsulated the sentiment of the board.
“It shows a lot of character by the folks at Lahey who chose to continue to participate in this program in a very difficult climate for them and everybody else,” he applauded. “I hope they know how much we appreciate their general involvement in the community and how important they are to Burlington. Thank you for being a part of our community and a great neighbor.”
The Select Board unanimously approved the 3-year extension of the PILOT agreement.
