BURLINGTON - Local businesses will have the staunch support of town officials as the economy attempts to come back to life in Burlington.
With Governor Charlie Baker embarking on reopening Massachusetts by recently moving forward with phase 1 of the state’s 4-phased restoration plan for the economy, the town of Burlington is looking to keep pace with what is likely to be the new normal for local business operations.
Burlington planners, economic advisors, selectmen, Board of Health and Chamber of Commerce members have all championed a joint letter of support, in hopes of showing “passion” for the town’s business community.
“We are encouraging our business community on how to best reopen, while remaining in compliance with social distancing standards,” declared Melisa Tintocalis, Burlington’s first ever economic development director, at the most recent Board of Selectmen meeting. “I want businesses to reach out to the town with recommendations and let them show some creativity when it comes to the possibilities of running their businesses.”
Planning Board Chair Barbara L’Heureux helped lead the way on devising the joint letter of support, calling it a “first step” in getting the ball rolling so businesses and town officials are adequately prepared for the likely changes that are expected to be implemented for all business operations in the country, state, and in this specific case, Burlington.
“In order to help businesses open quickly, we want to help outline guidelines so that they do not have to come to the Planning Board looking for permission,” described L’Heureux. “We should start looking at guidelines and rules. For example, if you are going to have seating in a parking lot, you will need to have protective barriers to make sure people are safe; what hours are allowed? Will alcohol be allowed to be served outside? Will we need a police detail? We need to get to work on guidelines so we can avoid future problems, which would arise if we are not prepared.”
A “special event” concept raised during the discussion touched on “open streets” that would see an applicable retail street, such as 3rd Avenue in Northwest Park, prohibit cars from traveling up and down the road. The economic team says 3rd Avenue is “built” for such an endeavor with its many entrances. The “special event” term is included in the letter of support as a guideline in its embryonic stage.
After reviewing the letter of support, which has already been firmly supported by the Planning Board, the selectmen also declared its unwavering backing of the letter.
“Burlington has a reputation over the years as being a good place to do business,” insisted Selectman Michael Runyan. “I think a unified letter from the Board of Selectmen and Planning Board will go a long way in reinforcing that sense of good-will in Burlington.”
Selectman Chair Joseph Morandi, added, “I think we are all in agreement this is for the betterment of the town. There are kinks we need to work out, but we will do that as it becomes necessary.”
Town Administrator Paul Sagarino commended the various town officials involved in making up the economic team that crafted the letter of support, in addition to lauding those who have kept the town on course during these most uncertain times.
“We have received compliments on how we have kept the town open. I want to thank everyone for keeping the town going during this difficult time,” applauded Sagarino.
The selectmen unanimously supported the joint letter of support.
Town Hall back at full-staff
An important update regarding Town Hall was disclosed at the meeting, and it confirmed Town Hall is back at full-staff as of Monday, June 1. Sagarino asserted “our plan is 100 percent in compliance with CDC guidelines” and new signage, sufficient hand sanitizer and wipes, along with extra masks, are now an integral and foundational part of Town Hall.
Every staff member’s work station is 6-ft. apart from each other, and some employees have been relocated to Grandview Farm and the selectmen’s meeting room, so the social distancing mandates are met.
Town Hall is still closed to the public, so residents will have to continue fulfilling their needs by email and telephone on an appointment basis. The Council on Aging will also remain closed.
