BURLINGTON – Residential and commercial tax rates will increase yet again after the Board of Selectmen approved the tax classification for Fiscal Year 2021 at its most recent meeting.
The residential tax rate is expected to be $9.95, slightly up from $9.64 in Fiscal Year 2020, while the rate for commercial, industrial, and private properties (CIP) checks in at $25.84. For residents, they will be paying $234 more in taxes this year spread out over a 12-month period.
The town’s financial team presented the Board of Selectmen with the tax classification information of all the taxable property in Burlington. As is the case annually, the selectmen formally opened tax classification matter as a public hearing.
Town Appraiser/Assistant Assessor James Doherty led the presentation and enforced the fact that these valuations on the tax levy and tax rates were decided last year and went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020. Next year’s tax classification is expected to be reveal the wrath COVID-19 has had on the community’s economy and overall revenue.
In terms of growth and economic standing, Burlington remains in a “very good” situation with all the retail capacity at its disposal. The Department of Revenue most recently estimated the total value of Burlington is $7.67 billion (was $7.4 billion last year) and the tax levy (the amount of money raised through property taxes) is over $107 million. All the tax levy plan options on the table for the selectmen to approve were under the levy capacity by $12 million, which is a healthy situation for a community to be in. The tax levy for Fiscal Year 2021 checks in at 5.49 percent.
These tax rate figures are based on what was voted on at Town Meeting last year, as the Fiscal Year 2021 tax rate was set. The budget guidelines set by Ways & Means are comprised of a 4.5 percent tax levy increase and 3.5 percent operating budget increase (blended for the schools and town).
When compared to approximately a dozen surrounding communities, Woburn is the only one with a lower residential tax rate than Burlington.
Though the selectmen all praised the town’s financial team for putting together the best tax classification options, the board couldn’t stray from the elephant in the room pertaining to the ominous economic forecast for Fiscal Year 2022. A notion to dip into the town’s Stabilization Fund was briefly discussed.
“We are likely going to need the Stabilization Fund money for next year, with the anticipation that the economy is going to be worse than it is now,” suggested Selectman Michael Runyan. “I think it is a good idea to start the process ahead of time.”
Selectman Chair Joseph Morandi further warned, “If we do not do anything now, we will be worse off, next year.”
Town Administrator Paul Sagarino disclosed that discussions revolving around “tough cost-cutting decisions” and the finalization of budget guidelines for Fiscal Year 2022 will begin in the next “couple” of weeks.
“These budget guideline discussions are going to be a lot longer than usual,” advised Sagarino. “We will need every department in town to work with us so a resolution can be achieved.”
The Selectmen unanimously approved the tax classification by a 4-1 vote as presented after closing the public hearing. Selectman Runyan voted against.
