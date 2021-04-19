BURLINGTON - The School Committee decisively supported the fiscal year 2022 school operating budget.
At its most recent meeting, the committee sent the $57,137,111 budget to Town Meeting for final approval. The $57,137,111 is up 3.5 percent from fiscal year 2021, but is right at the 3.5 percent budget guideline set by Ways & Means.
The fiscal year 2022 budget guidelines were ratified by the Board of Selectmen on Feb. 9.
The parameters consist of a 3.25 percent blended Operating Budget (3 percent for the town’s budget and 3.5 percent for the school budget), 4.99 percent tax levy (the amount of money raised through property taxes), and 3.25 percent for the town’s accommodated accounts (health insurance, trash, special education, etc.). These guidelines for fiscal year 2022 were negotiated between the town, schools, and Ways & Means.
As for the fiscal year 2022 school operating budget, the base increase from fiscal year 2021 is $1,932,173 with salaries driving 87 percent of the budget. Going into next year, the district has unsettled contracts with all the unions except custodians and instructional assistants. The budget assumes a normal school year will take place, with full bus transportation and in-class learning.
Nichole Coscia, business manager for the Burlington Public Schools, detailed that no new positions are in the fiscal year 2022 budget, besides the $130,000 being allocated for the district’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion position that went into effect late last year and was officially filled earlier this month. Coscia noted that in the fiscal year 2021 school budget, $350,000 was trimmed to help with balancing the town’s finances amidst COVID-19. September Town Meeting approved the reductions for the town and schools, which totaled $2.1 million, leaving the fiscal year 2021 school budget at $55,204,938 (includes the $81,000 of partial funding for the director of diversity, equity and inclusion position).
The salary account makes up $49,629,632 of the fiscal year 2022 school operating budget, while the non-salary account entails $7,507,479 of the $57,137,111 budget. Contracted services account for almost all of the 3.5 percent increase from fiscal year 2021, including Burlington High School ($9,995; +4.21 percent), Athletics ($20,000; +5.91 percent), Health Services ($13,660; +15.17 percent), and Transportation ($131,680; +10.08 percent).
In order to meet the 3.5 percent guideline, $3,769 had to be cut from the guidance department’s budget, which lowered the increase from 3.51 percent to exactly 3.5 percent.
The accommodated accounts experienced a $281,683 reduction, primarily due to a portion of students that aged out or moved out of the programs in the budget, resulting in $281,683 of tuition costs being eliminated.
The School Committee voiced gratitude for the school’s financial team, including Coscia and School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti, for navigating through difficult guidelines and circumstances to reach the coveted 3.5 percent guideline.
“I believe [Dr. Conti and Coscia] have done a great job with this budget, especially when considering the type of financial year it has been where the town has had to tighten its budgetary belt,” remarked School Committee member Martha Simon.
The committee formally approved the fiscal year 2022 school operating budget of $57,137,111. The next time it will be voted on will be at Town Meeting on Monday, May 10.
