BURLINGTON - A special Select Board meeting this past Thursday saw the approval of a name change for Network Drive.
Local attorney Bob Buckley, of Riemer & Braunstein, representing the property owner of Network Drive (Nordblom Company), made a brief presentation to the board regarding the name change of the internal drive at Network Drive, formerly the Sun MicroSystems campus, to Blue Sky Drive.
Network Drive is a private drive and not a public throughway that wraps around the entirety of the site. Buckley enlightened the board as to the reason for the name change.
“The history of the site was primarily computer oriented and it is becoming more Life Science/BioTech oriented,” Buckley declared. “Their focus groups have indicated that Blue Sky is a more appropriate name.”
Buckley informed the board they’ve started coordinating with the public safety requirements for police and fire, and will be working with the Town Assessors Office, as well.
Town Administrator Paul Sagarino expressed a favorable viewpoint on the name change to Blue Sky Drive, and reiterated the importance of getting the public safety matters finalized.
“There is nothing we can really say about the name change, besides ensuring Blue Sky Drive is not duplicated in town,” said Sagarino. “The public safety and 911 reconfiguration with the new internal drive name needs to be finalized.”
The Select Board unanimously approved the name change.
All new signage will comply with town bylaws or go through the process of applying for a special sign permit through the Zoning Board of Appeals.
