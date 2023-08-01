BURLINGTON - As summer enters August, it’s time for an update regarding the summer school projects.
Many of these projects were approved at Town Meeting this past May and are either in the planning or construction phase.
Bob Cunha, director of operations for Burlington Public Schools, provided a brief update to the School Committee last week, first noting the Lower Library of Burlington High School is going to be expanded. He is currently working with the building inspector and Board of Health.
Cunha confirmed 28 portable air conditioning units were installed at Marshall Simonds Middle School to make sure the school is cool for the time being, while the project goes back out to bid.
“It is not ideal, but the timing was not perfect for us and the financial impact was larger than expected,” Cunha said to the School Committee. “This forced us to go back out to bid for the middle school air conditioning project.”
The Department of Public Works is in the process of replacing the sidewalks in front of Pine Glen Elementary School, as there were tree roots and cracks in the existing sidewalks.
The new bathrooms in the Burlington Early Childhood Center are currently being installed, and the grease trap is in the process of being replaced at Francis Wyman Elementary School.
As for the field scoreboard at Marshall Simonds Middle School, the footings have been poured, so that project is moving along.
There is an initial site survey underway for the baseball field behind Francis Wyman Elementary School. Cunha expects the project to go out to bid in October and hopefully construction can start in April.
Expect there to be updates on these projects and more at the School Committee’s next meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.