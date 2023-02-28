BURLINGTON – The Select Board unanimously approved an inter-municipal agreement so Burlington, Lexington and Wilmington can collaborate together in an effort to improve their public health services.
This is part of the finalization of the Tri-Ton Collaborative (Burlington, Lexington and Wilmington), which consists of a large 3-year Public Health Excellence Grant for the three communities to provide key shared services.
The town of Burlington will administrate this grant and it will bring in more than $100,000 per year to the town. Lexington and Wilmington will also each get $100,000 on an annual basis as part of the grant.
“These towns will work independently, as well as cooperatively, to bring health wellness and expanded services and inspection to all three communities,” said Dr. Edward Weiner, of the Burlington Board of Health. “The Burlington Board of Health approved it so now we are asking the Select Board to, as well.”
The genesis of the Public Health Excellence Grant began with a Special Commission on Local and Regional Public Health (August 2016); a blue print for Public Health Excellence Report (June 2019); state action for Public Health Excellence Act (April 2020); Massachusetts Department of Public Health Municipal Public Health Shared Services Program (January 2020); Tri-Ton Collaborative (Burlington, Wilmington and Lexington) awarded Public Health Excellence Grant of $300,000 a year for three years (July 2022); and Burlington is officially serving as the lead agency which means the town will receive 15 percent of the total $300,000 Tri-Ton allotment ($45,000).
The inter-municipal agreement and blueprint for public health excellence recommendations includes strengthening collaboration with neighboring communities; acquiring, storing and using data to improve population health; make training available and accessible; and commit Commonwealth resources for local public health.
“This agreement will improve Burlington’s public health capacity,” explained Dr. Weiner. “It will provide shared services to all three towns, from all three towns, in addition to what each community usually provides for themselves.”
This semi-regional concept is done on a much larger scale in states such as California, where roughly 20 “local” governing bodies oversee and collaborate for the hundreds of communities in The Golden State.
The Select Board expressed firm support for this Tri-Ton initiative.
“I love seeing collaboration between communities,” declared Select Board member Michael Espejo. “It is a wonderful use of shared resources and I cannot wait to see what we can do with it.”
The Select Board had to approve a program manager to lead the way for this agreement. Susan Lumenello, director of public health for Burlington, was nominated by Dr. Weiner and the Select Board unanimously approved her and the inter-municipal agreement. Formally naming a program manager is a mandatory part of the process.
