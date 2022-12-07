BURLINGTON - A new place to unwind will be opening at 36 Winn Street in Burlington.
Fresh Blossom Spa, Inc. recently earned approval from the Planning Board to locate in the building currently housing three tenant spaces, including Sharper Image and Laundry Center, Inc.
Sunny Shen Matos, owner of Fresh Blossom Spa, Inc., has been a licensed massage therapist for the past 15 years and is a Burlington resident. Matos will be the only employee working at the spa, and that is said to be the case for the foreseeable future.
The space Fresh Blossom Spa, Inc. is taking over was previously occupied by a tax preparer, and it has been vacant for several years.
The Planning Board had no qualms approving the special permit request, which they did decisively.
