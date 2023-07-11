BURLINGTON - The town’s newest upscale steak house, Smith & Wollensky, opened it doors last week.
In November 2021, the Planning Board granted a special permit authorizing the use of the premises for a full service Strega Italiano restaurant. Since that time and for various reasons, PPX Hospitality Brands (the parent management entity which oversees Strega Italiano, Legal Sea Foods, and Smith & Wollensky restaurants) has decided that a Smith & Wollensky restaurant at this location would be a better and more appropriate fit for the marketplace. With locations in Boston and Wellesley, PPX Hospitality Brands is excited about the opportunity to bring this most highly regarded American Steakhouse concept to Burlington, as well.
Smith & Wollensky added new signage and made some floor plan changes, but the building’s exterior footprint remained virtually the same. There are 211 interior seats and 82 patio seats, equaling a 22-seat reduction from Del Frisco’s Grille seating total.
The Del Frisco’s Grille chain once located on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington closed its doors permanently on Oct. 15, 2019. Their Chestnut Hill restaurant in Boston also closed around that time.
A representative from PPX Hospitality Brands spoke on why the management entity felt a change was needed.
“We looked at the space and felt Smith & Wollensky is on a wonderful track, and is a much more natural fit with the former Del Frisco’s Grille building already setup as a steakhouse,” she stated.
Smith & Wollensky îs knows for its USDA prime steaks and award-winning wines.
