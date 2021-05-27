BURLINGTON - Though the economic revenue numbers are expectedly lower than they were before COVID-19, there is certainly reason to be optimistic about the present and future of the town’s economy.
Melisa Tintocalis, economic development director in Burlington, recently briefed the Board of Selectmen on the community’s economic development in the past year and what’s to come.
The highlight of the discussion centered around the statistic that 125 new businesses have moved into Burlington in the past year, which Tintocalis pointed out is the “highest” among the Middlesex 3 Coalition communities, including Bedford, Lowell, Billerica, Lexington, Tewksbury, Chelmsford, Westford, and Tyngsborough.
Some of the 125 businesses entail retailers, independent businesses, and financial services. More specifically, barber shops, landscaping companies, and a T-Mobile retail were mentioned as some of the new businesses in town.
Burlington’s Economic Task Force has permitted a total of 30 businesses for outdoor seating, or some kind of social distancing arrangement, in response to COVID-19 in the last year.
Tintocalis revealed local officials are working with state officials on crafting legislature that will allow communities, such as Burlington, to make some of these temporary, permissible changes permanent for seasonal use. The outdoor seating arrangements can be tricky with bylaws and zoning because in some instances, parking spaces are lost, which impacts restaurant capacity-to-parking space ratio requirements.
“The general consensus is that the surplus of outdoor seating has worked for a lot of communities and they want to keep it,” declared Tintocalis, who has been meeting regularly with regional restaurant and planning officials in a group setting. “Restaurants want guidelines to follow so they can do this type of arrangement on a seasonal basis.”
The selectmen expressed great pleasure in hearing the positive news about Burlington’s economy actually adding over 100 businesses and leading the Middlesex 3 Coalition during this difficult last year.
Selectman Chair James Tigges commended Tintocalis spearheading the town’s economic recovery and sustainability.
“I know a lot of people are involved in making this good news come to fruition, but I think I speak for all the selectmen when saying I do not know where we would be economically without [Tintocalis], so thank you,” Chair Tigges said in praise.
