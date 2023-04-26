BURLINGTON - The Select Board approved two bond anticipation notes at its meeting last night.
Gary Gianino, treasurer/tax collector for the town of Burlington, asked for the board’s approval on two different matters.
Massachusetts Clean Water Trust Interim Loan
At the September 2021 Town Meeting, Article 6 was passed to borrow the sum of $15 million to design and construct the PFAS filter addition to the Mill Pond Water Plant. The Department of Public Works (DPW) proceeded to construct the necessary addition, which will be operational upon final testing and sign-off from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.
In April 2022, the Select Board approved $4.2 million for a bond anticipation note to fund the project. Under the leadership of the DPW and town administration, Burlington was approved by the MA Clean Water Trust for funding of the project through permanent funding. This will result in a lower rate of interest than if the town went out to the market.
“With the continued cooperation of the [Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection] and the diligent follow-up of Brian White and the DPW team, Burlington was approved for an interim loan of $14,090,350,” explained Gianino. “This interim loan has a zero percent interest rate. It is anticipated that the final funding of the permanent loan will close in 2026.”
The Select Board approved a bond not to exceed $15 million and an interim loan note for $14,090,350.
Approval of a One Year Bond Anticipation Note
As part of the town’s annual bonding of capital projects, the Select Board was asked to approve $12.2 million in general obligation anticipation notes.
“We put out a bid and want to award the notes through TD Securities, with a net interest rate of 3.229 percent,” stated Gianino.
This represents renewal of prior bond anticipation notes of $8.7 million plus $3.5 million of new issued debt.
The bond anticipation note issued will be paid off on April 28, 2023.
The Select Board ratified the general obligation anticipation notes, through TD Securities for $12,200,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.