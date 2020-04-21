BURLINGTON – Less than a year into Trombly Motor Coach Service’s new transportation contract with Burlington Public Schools, and COVID-19 has turned the 5-year contract upside down.
With students out of the classroom until at least May 4 and likely longer, there isn’t a need for school buses at the moment, yet the need to pay the bills remains for Trombly Motor Service.
Nicole Coscia, finance manager for Burlington Public Schools, recently informed the School Committee that she and representatives from six other districts also under contract with Trombly are in the negotiation process. Coscia confirmed she has been meeting with the Massachusetts School Business Manager and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to work through all the financial and business aspects that COVID-19 has brought on.
“The main concern is that these providers do carry large expenses on the books, which if unpaid, could put vendors out of business,” explained Coscia. “Then there would be no transportation services when school does return.”
Working with six other area school districts, Coscia advised, “We felt, as a group, it is in each district’s best interests to approach this as a united group to work with [Trombly] so we can reach an amicable resolution.”
The process is still in the “negotiation stage” so Coscia assured she will bring the eventual final recommendation to the School Committee when that decision is reached by the united school districts in this process.
“I can say our priorities are to get students safely to and from school when we return, and to ensure this comes at a fair and reasonable cost,” she avowed.
Expect updates on this matter in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.