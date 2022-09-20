BURLINGTON - Though COVID-19 remains prevalent throughout Massachusetts, school districts have begun to ease up on rigorous testing.
Burlington School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti recently briefed the School Committee on the general protocols that have shifted slightly and put the responsibility of testing on parents.
“We are shifting the burden of COVID-19 back onto families,” he declared. “We are no longer testing. If a child is ill, we ask parents to keep the child home.”
Dr. Conti further explained, if a child has a positive COVID-19 test, then they need to stay home for five days and they can’t come back to school until they are symptom-free.
“So, if the child still has a fever on the sixth day of their recovery, then they cannot come back to school,” he confirmed.
In a situation with more than one child living in a home, any child who is asymptomatic can come to school, even if their brother or sister has COVID-19.
Dr. Conti reminded everyone that the district is following safety protocols, such as utilizing air filters in all classrooms and taking advantage of activities and class exercises outdoors, when possible.
These guidelines have already gone into effect for this school year. No COVID numbers for the school district were disclosed during the School Committee meeting. Expect updates on this matter as news comes.
