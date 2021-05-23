BURLINGTON - The town of Burlington’s life science footprint is about to get a lot bigger.
At last Thursday night's Planning Board meeting, Burlington-based commercial real estate developer, Nordblom Company, opened seven special permit applications in hopes of eventually earning approval to develop the property situated at 25 Network Drive, in the northerly portion of Northwest Park, off Middlesex Turnpike.
The property is currently undeveloped, but Nordblom Company is seeking to construct in phases, an approximately 270,000 square-foot bio-science, office, lab and manufacturing development with associated surface parking and updated storm-water management system, site utilities and landscaped areas to accommodate the growing life science industry in Burlington.
Nordblom Company has tried to market the property simply for office use in the past two years, but with the office market in “flux” and life science market “on fire,” the commercial real estate developer saw the writing on the wall in terms of what to do with this prime property which sits between Middlesex Turnpike and Route 3.
“The space had been marketed over the past couple years, but it did not get the response as was expected,” remarked local attorney Robert Buckley, of Riemer & Braunstein, representing Nordblom Company. “However, as Burlington has quickly become a premier hotspot for life science businesses with the town’s rich amenities, life science-friendly bylaws, and amenable town government standards, it was clear that this building should be constructed for life science businesses.”
Nordblom Company has brought together the top life science architects in the industry, in an effort to devise the ideal life science tenant space. The 270,000 square-foot building is expected to house two life science businesses. With two tenants sharing the building, the infrastructure of the proposed edifice would follow strict FDA regulations, including keeping the loading decks and lab areas separate.
Todd Fremont-Smith, senior vice president of development and director of mixed-use project for Nordblom Company, made it clear that life science companies are itching to move from locations like Boston and Waltham to Burlington.
“Applicants are looking for all the things we have at the Route 128 and Route 3 intersection,” he declared. “Burlington’s restaurants, hotels and access to highways are crucial reasons as to why such companies want to move here.”
Northwest Park is currently home to several life science businesses, including LeMaitre Vascular and Desktop Metal.
The real estate benefits of a life science building with two tenants entail catering to the one of the few growing sectors of the Greater Boston economy, creating high-paying jobs and businesses that produce less traffic than an office use, as well as realizing higher rents that will support the local tax base.
The seven special permits are just for erecting this specifically-modeled 270,000 square-foot building at 25 Network Drive, which would be for two life science tenants. The actual businesses confirmed to occupy the building will have to come back to the Planning Board and Board of Health for at least the site plan and special permit approvals. No tenants have been revealed at this time.
Nordblom Company confirmed they will be filing a minor engineering change application for the site plan modifications for 15 and 45 Network Drive under separate cover which will include the landscaping plans, in accordance with the Planning Development District zoning.
With the planners basically seeing the proposal for the first time, the members didn’t have many significant questions as they await the minor engineering change application at the next meeting.
As last night was considered an introductory, informative presentation, the planners decided to formally continue the seven special permit applications to their next meeting on June 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.