BURLINGTON - The coveted BinaxNOW rapid response test kits to ascertain if a student has COVID-19 in 15 minutes or less continues to be successful at Burlington Public Schools.
Since Oct. 4, the Test and Stay kits have been provided to Burlington and numerous other Massachusetts communities by the Cambridge Innovation Center, out of Cambridge, MA.
Different from last year, if a student is asymptomatic and also vaccinated, they do not need to be tested and can stay in school during a contact tracing scenario. If the student is asymptomatic and not vaccinated, they are given a rapid test. If the results are negative, then they can stay in school.
The rapid tests are orchestrated by Test and Stay, a program that gives participating school districts BinaxNOW rapid response test kits to use on students and staff who are considered close contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The standard rapid tests consist of recipients getting their noses swabbed for evidence of the virus, then they have to wait about 15 minutes for the results. The rapid test has been called by school officials a “shallow nasal test” so it is not as intrusive as the COVID tests were closer towards the beginning of the pandemic.
“Test and Stay is for close-contact students who are asymptomatic,” affirmed School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti. “After 15 minutes, if a students has a negative test, they go into school to class, while a positive test send a student home.”
Eligible students have been tested five days in a row to ensure they do not have COVID.
Following similar parameters to last year, all parents of students sharing classrooms with a student confirmed as having COVID-19 are contacted by school officials. The district’s new website www.burlingtonpublicschools.org/district/covid-19_info_reports summarizes the number of cases each week and those in quarantine. As of the last School Committee meeting this past Tuesday, no classrooms are quarantined at the elementary school level.
As of last Tuesday evening, the School Committee was informed that the district has completed over 2,600 tests, resulting in 19 positive cases. Dr. Conti provided context for those statistics.
“Without Test and Stay, there would have been 2,600 students missing school,” he detailed. “It was a quiet year until after Thanksgiving, but Test and Stay has helped keep students in school.”
The only school having forced changes as a result of the recent COVID spike is Francis Wyman Elementary School, which had six positive cases last Monday, after having 12 all last year. The School Administration is keeping parents appraised of the COVID updated via emails.
Dr. Conti disclosed that 78 percent of Burlington High School students are vaccinated. Under the age of 16, 70 percent of students in the district are vaccinated and 3 percent of students ages 5-11 have been inoculated, but the 5-11 age-group percentage should increase as the implementation of vaccines in that age bracket continue to become more commonplace.
As for Burlington Public Schools employees, only 10 of the 700 employees are “being sought for further information,” meaning they are not fully vaccinated or have reasons for exclusion.
Dr. Conti informed the School Committee that the district has remained in the “same holding pattern” with Test and Stay and the state-mandated mask requirement in schools until further notice. He mentioned that some school districts in Massachusetts have applied to have the mandate lifted, which they are petitioning because they have met the 80 percent threshold in regards to vaccines.
Parents received an email from the School Administration before Oct. 4 with a link to confirm their consent so their children are allowed to be tested, if need be.
The school district is also continuing to hold vaccine clinics at Burlington High School cafeteria every three weeks. Upcoming dates are Jan. 3, Jan. 24, Feb. 15, March 7, March 28, April 25, May 16, June 6, and June 27, with all operating from 6-8 p.m. Insert the following link to schedule an appointment: https://www.burlingtonpublicschools.org/families___community_/c_o_v_i_d_vaccine_clinics
Expect updates on the status of Test and Stay in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.