BURLINGTON - Throughout the Commonwealth, all school districts have been mandated to conduct an assessment of the HVAC systems in each building, and Burlington is no exception.
As recently as last week, Burlington school officials received a formal HVAC evaluation report for all the school buildings in the district, courtesy of BLW Engineers, Inc. This initiative is part of a coordinated reaction to ensure air quality is adequately clean in all the school buildings in Massachusetts.
Bob Cunha, director of technology and operations for Burlington Public Schools, recently provided a detailed rundown of the assessment to the School Committee.
BLW Engineers, Inc. conducted a complete assessment, looking at each building’s square-footage and whether or not the machines are undersized/oversized and underutilized/over-utilized.
The final result detailed that just over 100 HVAC machines needed a “tune-up” in the district, but not all the machines were in a dyer state. The status of the machines were categorized into three sections, under labels such as non-performing, underperforming, and close to perfect.
“Out of the 100 machines that needed work, we are now at less than 25 machines that need to be looked over,” Cunha mentioned to the committee this past Tuesday night, two days before the first day of school in Burlington. “Non-performing machines were looked at first, so we could order the needed parts right away, then we took care of underperforming machines and machines that were close to perfect but needed a little bit of work.”
A primary improvement of the machines pertained to upgrading the existing unit filters with the “best filters available” that will not impact the heating capacity of the units. A filter replacement plan has been recommended and is expected to be implemented and adhered to by the district.
The district’s custodial, maintenance and clerical staff have been working extremely hard this summer to get the schools ready for a social distancing existence.
In addition to the typical summer projects that needed to be done, the staff has had to complete extra work to ensure the schools are clean and safe. This work includes the installation of hand sanitizer stations and new signage in the buildings to direct students and teachers on the safest way to walk around the building, which is similar to what people experience with one-way aisles at supermarkets.
“I commend the custodial staff, maintenance staff and clerical staff for the work they are doing this summer,” praised Cunha. “Our maintenance staff has been tremendous. I wish they were here so I could give them the credit publicly that they deserve. Because of them, we are in a good position to start school in the classroom in the safest environment possible.”
