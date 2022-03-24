BURLINGTON - The COVID-19 numbers in Burlington Public Schools have not spiked since since the district rescinded the mask mandate on Feb. 28.
In fact, they have actually decreased in consecutive weeks. Assistant School Supt. Patrick Larkin informed the School Committee that after tallying 14 cases two weeks ago, the district had 10 cases last week. Granted it was only Tuesday when the School Committee had this discussion, Larkin confirmed there had only been one this week.
Some parents have expressed concern regarding the newest COVID-19 variant, but fortunately the district hasn’t been severely impacted by it, at this point.
“There have been concerns about the new variant, but we will continue to be vigilant in our health and safety process,” assured Larkin.
While there is still an optional mask policy for any students or staff members who wish to continue to wear a mask throughout the day, school officials reminded families that the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health strongly recommend unvaccinated individuals continue to wear masks in school.
In either case, they encourage both unvaccinated individuals and vaccinated individuals who feel more comfortable wearing a mask to continue to do so.
Masks are still required on school buses. This requirement is a federal order and can only be revised by the Federal Government. Additionally, federal law also requires individuals to wear masks in health care settings.
“Because our nurses’ offices are considered health care settings, masks will need to be worn by students and staff while inside the nurses’ office,” stated Larkin.
The school district will continue to ask parents to keep their children home when they are sick and to sign up for the at-home testing program that the state has provided. Families can continue to opt-in, by going to https://www.burlingtonpublicschools.org. Anyone who opts in now will receive their first package of two at-home tests.
Families who have tests at home should test their students on Monday morning and report positive results to the district’s website. Negative results do not need to be reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.