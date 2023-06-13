BURLINGTON - Tonight's School Committee meeting gave parents, students and school officials a chance to have their voices heard after news broke earlier on Tuesday about some students destroying decorations and displays at the Marshall Simonds Middle School (MSMS)
Students at Marshall Simonds Middle School were asked to wear rainbow clothes to mark a Pride Month Spirit Day, but some organized a protest wearing either red, white and blue or black.
In a letter to families, Principal Cari Perchase said that Pride posters were torn down, stickers were ripped up and some students chanted, "USA are my pronouns."
The meeting opened with a formal statement from the School Committee through Chair Martha Simon..
“The Burlington School Committee supports our LGBTQ+ students, staff and community members. We regret there have been recent incidents in the middle school, which have been painful to the LGBTQ+ community, as well as incident targeting other groups through anti-semitism and racism. The Burlington Public Schools are focused on making sure that all perspectives are welcome and all students feel they belong. [MSMS] held a Pride theme day on June 2 to support the LGBTQ+ community. It is an established practice at the school to hold these days and celebrate student life. Unfortunately, during the Pride Month Spirit Day, there were behaviors that were hurtful to students and the school community. We are now involved in a healing process. We do not think there are hateful middles school students. Students at this age are finding their voices, or changing their voices, or challenging adult voices. The middle school is a safe space for all students to express themselves, to make mistakes, and learn from each other. We have provided support to students and staff who were negatively affected and administered consequences for behavior that is against our policies. School officials at MSMS met with the entire student-body in class-based groups to educate them on how their behaviors affect others, to take responsibility for their own behaviors and help us become a more inclusive community, where all of us feeling included,” Simon read from her remarks.”
Burlington School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti proceeded to read from his prepared statement…
“I am disappointed in the behaviors of some students during the Pride Month Spirit Day, but I want to remind everyone that these are middle-school-aged children and many, if not most, behaved appropriately. Like any spirit themed day celebration in our Burlington schools, participation is optional but respectful behavior across the student-body is nonnegotiable. Burlington is not immune to the diverse, polarized climate of the country. Many adults are siloed in their culture, religion and personal history. Public schools, however, are not siloed by design. Our schools have become a place where all perspectives, religions, and personal identities come together. I want to state, unequivocally, that here in Burlington Public Schools, we are committed to tolerance and inclusivity for all, and that includes our LGBTQ+ students. We are committed to ensuring all our students are safe and supported so they can reach the depth and breadth of their abilities.”
Dozens of parents spoke during the meeting, airing grievances about their children going through similar, discriminatory experiences in Burlington Public Schools, or how the school district needs a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Director as soon as possible, which Dr. Conti said is a position that will be filled after careful consideration, rather than “hasty” decision-making.
However, it was the words of a former MSMS student that hit the hardest and provided a first-hand perspective on the difficulties every day can be for a member of the LGBTQ+ in a setting with students in school or on a bus.
“This was no a one-off incident. Homophobia has been a pressing issue for Burlington Public Schools and the town, as a whole, for a while now,” said the student, acknowledging he was called homophobic slurs on a daily basis. “We told the school administrators and they said there was nothing they could do and because there was no repercussion for that student, he still uses that word today. In a world where we are surrounded by hate, I am simply requesting that students are supported in a place where growth and self-discovery are promoted.”
