BURLINGTON - The town received a Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Action Grant (MVP) last October and the funds were used to explore the flooding issues at the Vine Brook Aquifer.
Burlington Conservation Administrator John Keeley explained the MVP Action Grant focuses on communities building resiliency to the effects of climate change. At the Vine Brook Aquifer, the study confirmed there are flooding issues and heat-effect from all the pavement encompassing the aquifer’s perimeter.
Keeley detailed the recommendation from the study is to institute nature-based solutions, meaning implementing natural systems for storm water with more plants and rain gardens, as opposed to pipes and pavements, which would be removed.
The next step is to apply for grants and figure out what projects the town would like to pursue.
The MVP Action Grant offers financial resources to municipalities that are seeking to advance priority climate adaptation actions to address climate change impacts resulting from extreme weather, sea level rise, inland and coastal flooding, severe heat, and other climate impacts.
Responses to the RFR may be submitted by municipalities who have received designation from the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) as an MVP Community. All projects are required to provide monthly updates, project deliverables, and a brief project case study communicating lessons learned. The municipality is also required to match 25% of total project cost using cash or in-kind contributions (see RFR for exceptions).
All proposals must include the following:
• Completed application - completed via online form, see RFR for details
• Project scope/budget
• MVP yearly progress report describing any relevant work toward advancing community priorities since earning MVP designation
• Statement of match
• Letters of support from landowner (if applicable), partners, and the public
• A "Design, Permitting, and Construction" attachment, if applicable
• Draft Town Meeting or City Council vote language for land acquisition projects, if applicable
• Appraisal for land acquisition projects, if applicable
• Climate Resilience Design Standards Tool attachment, if applicable.
Expect updates on this in the coming weeks.
