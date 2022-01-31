BURLINGTON – The town happily recognized its 18-month anniversary since officially being classified as part of the state’s Green Communities Designation and Grant Program.
Rachel Leonardo, of Burlington Green Communities, recently briefed the Select Board on all the environmentally and financially positive things that have taken place in the past 18 months.
The Green Communities Designation and Grant Program, an initiative of the Green Communities Division of the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources, provides funding to qualified municipalities for energy efficiency and renewable energy initiatives once designated as a Green Community.
The pledge of the Green Communities Designation and Grant Program is to cut municipal energy use by 20 percent over the next five years in Massachusetts. Of the 351 communities in Massachusetts, over 250 are designated as a Green Community.
Right off the bat in 2020, the town received a $173,000 grant from the state, once becoming an official member. Since then, Burlington continues to be eligible for competitive grants of up to $250,000 each year. Leonardo informed the Select Board the town also received $154,000 from the state within the last year, and $100,000.
Completed projects from the past 18 months
- New HVAC at the Burlington Fire Department Headquarters
- New rooftop units on the Burlington Public Library, controls and weatherization.
- LED lighting has been installed in all of the town’s buildings and schools.
- The first electric vehicle charging station provided by the town has been installed at Town Hall.
- Rooftops have been repaired at the Human Services Building (61 Center St.).
In total, these projects cost $1 million but with grant money and state reimbursements by being a Green Community, the town only had to pay roughly $140,000.
The best news of all had to do with the remarkable level of energy reduction that has taken place in Burlington since going green.
“We are trying to get the town’s energy use down by 20 percent overt eh next five years, and we are already at 6.9 percent after 18 months, so I call that a success,” encouraged Leonardo.
The Select Board was very pleased and grateful to hear the good news.
“They are doing a wonderful job on our behalf,” praised Select Board member Bob Hogan. “We can’t thank you enough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.