BURLINGTON – YU 66 Corporation, property owner at 1 Wheeler Road, is interested in providing a much-needed upgrade to the decades-old property.
YU 66 Corporation recently went before the Planning Board to brief the members on a site plan that would reinvent 1 Wheeler Road, which is the big green building that currently houses Ski Haus and GOLFTEC Burlington while running along Middlesex Turnpike. Tweeter used to occupy a portion of the space since its creation in 1991.
Local attorney Thomas F. Murphy, Jr., of Shea, Murphy, & Gulde, representing YU 66 Corporation, detailed the applicant is seeking to raze the existing 20,000 square-ft. building and construct a new 22,000 square-ft. commercial building.
“The upgrade will be more efficient and aesthetically appealing,” Murphy professed. “It will allow the property to be more competitive in the current rental market.”
Though the proposed building would be a 200,000 square-ft. enhancement, Murphy claims the new structure would fit better on the site and use the contour and grade of the site in a more effective manner than the existing building. The new and improved 1 Wheeler Road would be 2-levels.
The applicant sees the 1 Wheeler Road property as a gateway landmark for drivers coming from Arlington and Lexington into Burlington.
“This is a gateway area for those coming from Arlington and Lexington, down Middlesex Turnpike,” declared Murphy. “[YU 66 Corporation] is at the point where they feel they have to reinvest in the site and bring it up aesthetically to adequately compete and contend in the retail market.”
In a recent meeting with the Zoning Board of Appeals, the applicant received two variances. One was for a building height variance and the other permitted a reduction in the landscaped/natural state to 31 percent of the lot area. The proposed site plan adds drainage and treatment to run-off the site.
“The applicant has been a commercial resident of [Burlington] for about 30 years and he looks forward to reinvesting in his site so that he can continue to be a commercial resident, going forward,” voiced Murphy. “He feels this will be a good project for the town as the site is a gateway property to the Middlesex Turnpike corridor and this will significantly improve the aesthetic, the flow and the visibility of the site, as well as add treatment of water run-off to an environmentally sensitive area.”
Planning Director Kristin Kassner called 1 Wheeler Road “ripe for redevelopment” and she referenced all the commercial modernization that has taken place along Middlesex Turnpike in the last eight years.
“The applicant wants to keep up with all the redevelopment and improvements that have happened in that area, along Middlesex Turnpike,” stated Kassner. “We are comfortable with the layout.”
The primary concerns from the planners revolved around the proposed minimal landscaping on the site and signage lighting on a tower in the design plans. The board prefers the lighting for the signage be on the dim side.
Knowing that the applicant still has to go in front of the Board of Health and receive their comments, which won’t happen until after the Planning Board’s next meeting, the board voted to continue this matter to its meeting on Nov. 7.
