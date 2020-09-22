BURLINGTON - The Beacon Village apartment complex is getting a new trash/recycling compactor after the Planning Board unanimously approved a site plan with conditions.
Beacon Village, at 26 Beacon Street in Burlington, sought this endeavor so the necessary upgrades and modernizations could be made to the extensive property that sits parallel to Route 128.
The apartment complex devised a site plan for the construction of a new enclosed trash/recycling compactor accessory use structure. This facility will be located in the southwest corner of the property and will replace the existing open-air facility located in the rear of the property. The new structure will also be used to house an automated package delivery/pick-up room and a covered school bus shelter area for the children of the complex to safely wait off the street for the bus while being protected from the elements.
The relocation of the compactor will allow the service trucks to pull straight in and out, rather than driving all the way through the complex. The automated package delivery/pick-up room will see UPS and other delivery vendors have a central location to drop packages off at an automated system that will alert residents that they have a package in their shelf, which only the apartment resident will have access to.
Other small improvements include relocating the existing Conex storage containers and a 30-yard dumpster from the northwest corner of the property and reconfiguring them within the footprint of the old compactors. The previous Conex storage container location will be repurposed into parking spaces for the residents, which raised some concern from the planners because they are worried the repurposed location for the containers will result in an “unsightly” setting.
The planners took part in a site walk to analyze the proposal, firsthand.
Planning Director Kristin Kassner noted the new compactor will be completely inside the proposed enclosed building and that the noise is “a lot less” than they were anticipating. Beacon Village has confirmed they will add more insulation in the building for sound mitigation. There isn’t expected to be any odorous smells emanating from the compactor because residents will dump their trash and recycling down a tube from the outside of the enclosed building into the insulated compactor.
As for the Conex storage containers in the rear of the site, the planners and Beacon Village have agreed that another enclosed structure is needed for the containers. One of the ratified conditions is to give Beacon Village at least one year to devise a plan for this enclosed structure, which the board is considering a “phase 2 scenario” for this suddenly multi-phased project.
Beacon Village pacified the noise and aesthetic concerns brought forth by abutters of the apartment complex. One neighbor said during the virtual meeting, the compactor looks “fine.”
The planners were also very supportive of the proposal.
Kassner called the proposal at “huge improvement” for the complex.
“I am glad the trash compactor is going to be enclosed and that there is going to be a nice bus-stop for the children, and less truck traffic throughout the site,” declared Planning Board Chair Barbara L’Heureux. “This is going to be a very nice amenity for those living in the apartments.”
The board unanimously approved the site plan. Kassner confirmed that Beacon Village should be back in front of the planners within 18 months with a proposal for the enclosed structure for the Conex storage containers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.