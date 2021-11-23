BURLINGTON - It may have been month since last discussing the proposed exterior hazardous waste storage container for the MilliporeSigma site, but the Planning Board remained as riled up as they were on Oct. 21.
Last Thursday night, the hearing resumed. The container is being proposed on the MilliporeSigma campus at 600 Summit Drive in Burlington. The exterior structure would be a prefabricated storage unit constructed to meet code requirements for the storage of hazardous materials. The installation includes an extension of utilities from the existing building to the storage container, along with a foundation and concrete walkways as needed for the movement of 55-gallon drums from the existing building to the containers and from the container to the existing designated pick-up location.
Proposed to stand 36-ft. long and 9-ft. high, it looks like a “robust shipping container” in the overhead renderings shown during the board meeting. The need for this stems from a room in the adjacent building where the chemicals are currently stored and utilized.
“The compliance with that room on the first-floor of the MilliporeSigma building was in jeopardy,” said a representative of MilliporeSigma. “Being on the first-floor, it is almost impossible to properly vent, so creating an exterior storage container was the only way to make this process safe.”
The storage container is deemed as a “main accumulation area” for hazardous waste from the first-floor room of the building. From there, the chemicals will be picked up by Clean Harbors, as waste management company. The chemical waste in question is used by scientists at MilliporeSigma.
“The external storage container is built like a bomb shelter and meets all the state building safety codes,” declared a MilliporeSigma representative. “We were steering by experts to move forward with the external storage container option. It is compliant, safe and cost-effective.”
MilliporeSigma confirmed they plan to camouflage the container with a fence, tall vegetation and walkway.
Setting a standard
The planners always prioritize structural aesthetic styles highly, but their primary concern with this site plan application pertains to hazardous waste storage containers becoming commonplace in Burlington with the recent and continued influx of life science businesses locating in town.
“I see this as setting a precedent, where you will see these popping up around town,” voiced Planning Board member Barbara L’Heureux. “I am not a fan.”
Fellow board member Michael Espejo firmly avowed he “doesn’t care if the storage container looks like Disney World.” It is clearly not about how the containers look in Espejo’s viewpoint, but the potential of how many may end up in Burlington, if the planners approve this application.
MilliporeSigma assured the board setting this type of precedent in town isn’t their goal, but that they don’t mind being the first to work with the planners to ensure both sides get what they want with this unprecedented type of storage container.
“We are not looking to set a precedent, but we do want to collaborate with you,” professed a MilliporeSigma representative. “If we are the guinea pig on this, that is fine. We signed a lease to reside at that campus, and we are not going anywhere.”
The container, if located on Summit Drive, would be inspected by the Board of Health annually and the “main accumulation area” needs to be inspected weekly to ensure all the safety codes are met. For example, something checked could entail making sure plastic containers are used to store corrosive materials, rather than metal containers, or no spillage is occurring.
Planning Director Kristin Kassner confirmed the Board of Health “assured” that these structures won’t be popping up because this situation is “so unique” with MilliporeSigma being the largest life science site in Burlington at 350,000-square-feet.
“The Board of Health discussion with MilliporeSigma was fantastic and productive,” remarked Kassner.
MilliporeSigma stated the Board of Health laid out 10 conditions, which the life science business plans on adhering to.
With the planners continuing to focus on the possibility of such storage containers, albeit smaller, sprouting up around town, the same declarations were uttered.
“I know that MilliporeSigma is an unusually large building, but I also think this need is due to poor planning,” pointed out board member L’Heureux. “With smaller lab spaces, this may be more likely because they do not have as much space to store things properly inside. We may see more of these and I do not prefer to see a separate trailer unit. I will not be voting in favor.”
The board also confirmed the detail that MilliporeSigma is currently storing these hazardous materials in their main building, which is up to code, but the life science business wants to convert that area into office space and relocate the materials into the proposed storage unit.
“When our experts spoke with your experts, they were all very comfortable with what we were doing, and that it is completely compliant,” pleaded the MilliporeSigma representative. “What we are proposing will benefit employee safety and best practices.”
Board member Espejo reiterated the board’s prerogative on this matter.
He asked, “I am not necessarily against this for MilliporeSigma, but our purview, as a Planning Board, is what does this mean for us down the road, and what type of precedent does this set?”
Talks about creating a bylaw to prevent such storage containers popping up in Burlington went nowhere, so the board voted to continue this site plan application to its meeting on Jan. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.