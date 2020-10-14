BURLINGTON - Students will have to wait until at least the mid-way point of the school year if they decide to change from hybrid to remote learning, or vice-versa.
Last night, School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti informed the School Committee of his decision to wait until “at least the mid-year point” of this academic calendar to possibly allow students to change their current modality of learning. This past August, the School Committee approved a hybrid learning model for this COVID-19 plagued academic year, with students initially given the option to go fully remote with their learning. Students following the hybrid plan have in-person learning in the classroom and remote learning, each week.
“If changes are allowed in November, we would basically have to redesign our whole curriculum infrastructure, again,” explained Dr. Conti. “I want to maintain what we have right now.”
Not delaying this choice for students would “disrupt” the schedules at Marshall Simonds Middle School and Burlington High School, and, as Dr. Conti noted, would be “like restarting the school year all over again” if large portions of students are allowed to change their mode of learning during the school year. Staff would have to be reallocated to accommodate large requests, causing a complete overhaul to the current system that, by all accounts, has been a success, thus far.
“We cannot make those changes in practice, like we thought we could in theory at the beginning of the year,” admitted Dr. Conti. “I take full responsibility for this. Our classes are balanced right now, but the movement we could have with students and faculty would disrupt the relationships created through classrooms, online and in-person.”
He stated several times during the hearing that the district’s learning environment is in a “good rhythm” right now, and that the principals prefer delaying the choice for students to switch from hybrid to remote and vice-versa.
“Our teachers and principals are working extremely hard to make this as much of a success as possible,” Dr. Conti avowed. “We are learning as we go, but the principals tell me they are finally getting into a rhythm that they have carried from the start of the school year.”
In terms of student enrollment, Dr. Conti disclosed overall enrollment is down from this time last year, as there are increases in home-schooling and students attending private schools. He expects enrollment to go back to normal sooner than later.
Requests
When asked, Dr. Conti stated he has received a “handful” of requests from parents to change their student from hybrid to remote or remote to hybrid. However, a survey asking the same question to more parents resulted in 542 responses, including 98 who want to switch. The survey isn’t finalized yet, but those figures do account for all grade-levels.
In the next two weeks, the data from the survey is expected to be broken down more granularly, which will allow school officials to figure out any potential student movements that can be made. Dr. Conti reiterated they will likely take any potential movement requests “case-by-case” but, for now, no requests will move forward until at least the mid-year point.
