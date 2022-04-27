BURLINGTON - In a long overdue action, the Select Board unanimously approved parking fine increases for violators in town.
Burlington Police Sgt. Gerry McDonough headed the initiative after he and Town Administrator Paul Sagarino thought the time was right to propose the increases.
“I asked Sgt. McDonough to get the ticket fines in an average range in comparison to other communities,” acknowledged Sagarino. “We do not want to have the highest or lowest parking fines, but we have currently fallen behind market value.”
This stemmed from complaints brought forth by the Burlington Recreation Department back in 2019, when cars were parking at Simonds Park long past the 4-hour limit.
After investigating the situation, Sgt. McDonough learned that the individuals parking their cars at Simonds Park and taking the bus into Boston were following a “cost benefits analysis” which made it the modest $10 fines each day worth it for the violators.
“We tried to talk to these people, but they would not be deterred,” explained Sgt. McDonough. “Paying the fines was worth it for them, instead of getting into Boston via alternate ways.”
The current fines were as low as $5 and $10, but the proposed increases see all violations costing at least $25 to $50. The only parking violation not increasing is double-parking, which Sgt. McDonough noted it “rarely an issue at this point.”
Though it’s fair to call the increases from $10 to $25 modest, it’s the principle of the matter.
“This is not a revenue stream for the town by any means, but we do need some kind of deterrent that will have teeth and make potential violators think twice about committing some of these violations,” stated Sgt. McDonough.
The Select Board fully supported the proposed increases by a unanimous vote.
“They are modest increases, but the parking fines needed to be updated,” declared Select Board member Michael Runyan. “It is good.”
