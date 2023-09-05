BURLINGTON - Keurig Dr. Pepper has some tasty, toasty news as The Original Donut Shop® recently unveiled its new flavor innovation, The Original Donut Shop® Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ One Step Latte K-Cup® pod. The new K-Cup® pod flavor, which is available to purchase exclusively at Walmart stores, is inspired by the always satisfying, notably delicious fan favorite cereal, Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ by General Mills.
Keurig Dr Pepper has offices in Burlington on South Avenue.
Infused with cinnamon sugar essence, cereal and coffee lovers alike can now enjoy the flavors of the iconic cereal and the bold taste of The Original Donut Shop® Coffee well beyond breakfast with this delectable flavor. The rich, creamy, cinnamon coffee latte beverage is made with coffee, sweetener, and real dairy all in one K-cup® pod.
"At the heart of our brand lies the passion for inspiring consumers to discover uniquely delicious coffees, and The Original Donut Shop® Coffee Cinnamon Toast Crunch One Step Latte perfectly exemplifies our commitment to innovation with mood-boosting treats," said Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr. Pepper. "We are thrilled to collaborate with a brand as iconic as Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ and further offer coffee enthusiasts a new way to experience the cereal's beloved flavors like never before."
Compatible with any brewer from the Keurig® collection, each Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ One Step Latte K-Cup® pod delivers a creamy and delicious burst of the bold coffee taste and epic cinnamon flavor in every sip, ensuring a consistently great-tasting cup of coffee, at the touch of a button.
"We're always looking for new ways to bring the epic flavor of Cinnamon Toast Crunch to fans, and given the love we see for the Cinnamilk at the end of a bowl of cereal, a latte pairing with the ease of a K-Cup pod was a natural fit," said Mindy Murray, Brand Experience Director, General Mills Cereal.
The Original Donut Shop® Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ One Step Latte K-Cup® pod is currently available for purchase exclusively at Walmart through March 2024, both in store and online, and will be released to additional major retailers nationwide in Spring 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.