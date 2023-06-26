BURLINGTON – More than 1,250 participants stepped up to support the Lahey Cancer Institute 5K Walk & Run on June 11, raising over $279,000 to fund services and resources for the care of cancer patients and their families.
The fundraising event, held at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, serves to support the Lahey Cancer Institute’s patients, celebrate its survivors, remember those who have been lost, and highlight its talented professional team of care providers.
In its 17 years, the event has raised nearly $4 million to benefit the programs and initiatives across the five Lahey Cancer Institute hospitals and outpatient treatment facilities, which include Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Burlington; Lahey Medical Center, Peabody; Beverly Hospital; Addison Gilbert Hospital, Gloucester; and Winchester Hospital. The funds have supported social work and navigation services, cancer support groups such as the Survivorship Program, integrative therapies such as massage and acupuncture, and more. Lahey Cancer Institute diagnoses and treats more than 5,000 new patients each year.
“At Lahey Cancer Institute, caring for our patients and providing them with the best possible outcomes is our highest priority,” said Paul J. Hesketh, MD, FASCO, Director of Lahey Cancer Institute and of the Sophia Gordon Cancer Center and Thoracic Oncology at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Burlington. “Lahey Cancer Institute enables access to novel therapies, clinical trials, collective expertise and second opinions with national health care leaders, allowing patients to receive comprehensive care from our integrated team in the community.”
In all, 66 teams participated in the 2023 event. The top fundraising teams were Cancer Crusaders, Jean’s Angels, Team True North, Radiate Love and Team Support Squad. Judy Lamarre of Jean’s Angels was the top individual fundraiser, collecting $20,092 for the cause.
The top male and female finishers were Frank May of Somerville and Erica Morin of West Newton. The top male and female cancer survivor runners were Winston Ho of Norwood and Sara O’Brien of Billerica.
“We are thankful to all of our participants, health care providers, donors and sponsors for making this annual community event a huge success and advancing the care we are able to provide our patients and their families,” Dr. Hesketh said.
About Lahey Cancer Institute
Lahey Cancer Institute offers a personalized approach to treating cancer designed to meet each patient’s individual needs. Its multidisciplinary professional team of care providers helps develop and follow the most advanced treatment protocols in ensuring the well-being of all patients. Services extend across five Lahey Cancer Institute hospitals and outpatient treatment facilities, which include Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Burlington; Lahey Medical Center, Peabody; Beverly Hospital; Addison Gilbert Hospital, Gloucester; and Winchester Hospital.
Lahey Cancer Institute is part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, a health care system that brings together academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, community and specialty hospitals, more than 4,800 physicians and 36,000 employees in a shared mission to expand access to great care and advance the science and practice of medicine through groundbreaking research and education. For more information about Beth Israel Lahey Health, please visit www.bilh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.