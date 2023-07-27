BURLINGTON - A survey filled out by parents of students in the Burlington school district had an opportunity to tell officials they don’t want their kids riding the bus.
The administration sent out the surveys on May 24 and almost half were returned by the end-date of June 22. There were 1,214 responses from individual families, accounting for 1,923 students.
The results confirmed 246 students will not be taking the bus as of Aug. 30. This mean 1,677 kids still plan on taking the bus, which includes an approximate total of 3,200 students planning on riding the bus this upcoming school year.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti detailed typically the administration asks the bus companies to include every student, even the ones who end up choosing not to ride the bus, and officials make adjustments after the first couple weeks of school. The above-mentioned survey process is a change to the standard, so now school officials will start with adjustments first.
He did acknowledge there will always be a seat for every student, whether they decide to take the bus now or later.
“If your life situation changes, we have room for everybody,” stated Dr. Conti. “We can get the bus stops and routes more defined earlier, if we have better information.”
The bus company will next provide a draft of bus routes in mid-August, and Burlington Public School Direct of Operations Bob Cunha declared the finalized bus routes will be posted on the school district’s website by Aug. 23 (one week before the first day of school).
Trombly Motor Coach Service is in its final year with Burlington Public Schools, and they currently have 18 buses. The tentative plan is to change the start-time at Burlington High School (BHS) to 8:40 a.m. so it will match the start of school at Francis Wyman Elementary School. That tier of buses servers BHS and Francis Wyman.
“We have noticed an uptick in traffic during those bus route times in the morning,” Cunha said of mad rush that is Burlington from 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. “There is only 20-22 minute intervals between the bus tiers.
Trombly Motor Coach Service’s fleet of buses consists of 18 large passenger buses for general education and includes options for specialized transportation entailing passenger buses of 35 people. The 18 buses are utilized in three tiers (Marshall Simonds Middle School; elementary schools; Burlington High School).
The focal point of the problem is the Burlington High School tier, which is arriving approximately nine minutes late so those students using the bus are unable to make it to homeroom by the 8:30 a.m. start-time.
With the buses coming in by 8:40 a.m., the school administration proposed pushing back the start of school at Burlington High School by 10 minutes, from 8:30 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. This results in end-of-school bell ringing at 3:10 p.m. instead of 3 p.m.
School Committee member Christine Monaco was critical of the start-and-end time alterations, expressing concern for the well-being of students needing to get places after school.
“Getting out later will impact students negatively as they try to get to obligations out of school,” she stated. “The time change really impacts students at BHS. It does not provide ample time for students to get extra help and deal with after-school activities. It would really be beneficial if we could go back to 8:30 a.m.”
The 8:40 a.m. start time at BHS was not made official. It was just mentioned by Cunha as a possible solution.
School Committee Chair Martha Simon emphasized that there are “so many moving parts that it will never be perfect for everyone.”
From here, the discussion will head to the Transportation Subcommittee for further analysis.
Expect updates on this matter throughout the summer.
