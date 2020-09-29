BURLINGTON – School officials and the district’s bus provider, Trombly Motor Coach Service, continue to work diligently to ensure social distancing protocols are met for students taking buses.
The district’s new transportation program that has been devised for getting to and from school in a bus while maintaining social distancing parameters, which is not the easiest of tasks.
With Burlington Public Schools embarking on a hybrid reopening plan consisting of students only learning in-class for part of the week, the need for bus transportation isn’t the same as it was before the novel coronavirus.
The transportation plan provided through the work of school officials and Trombly Motor Coach Service looked at the capacity of the buses while then drawing a concentric circle from the center of each school building, outwardly, until the capacity of each bus met the demand. The circle is a key part of the formula, as it equates the amount of students who do not qualify for a seat on the bus because they live close enough to the school that they can utilize other modes of transportation.
For example, at Burlington High School (BHS), there were 80 more students than the buses had capacity for, so the concentric circle had to expand 1.3 miles from the center of BHS to meet the capacity and demand. This means that any student living within a 1.3-mile radius of BHS is not eligible to take the bus to and from school. School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti confirmed the seats on the buses have been assigned for specific eligible students, but siblings are allowed to sit together.
The idea of a “common exclusion circle” was deemed not equitable because each school is different in terms of its building size and student capacity.
“The only way this transportation plan can work is with variation,” Dr. Conti explained to the School Committee, noting the district’s typical robust transportation services for all students is a general negative with the pandemic affecting routes and in-class learning. “Many communities do not provide busing for students living within two miles of a school. One of the challenges for us throughout this process is that we offer such a ubiquitous level of service.
He disclosed that only 30 percent of students are using school buses for the fall semester. All students who previously declared they will not be taking the bus, have been excluded from the bus demand/capacity calculations.
Bob Cunha, director of technology and operations for the School Department, outlined the rest of the busing numbers for the schools, which follow the formulae of “the total number of seats available multiplied by the number of buses each school has.” Each school is part of its own tier of buses in the district.
- Marshall Simonds Middle School (tier 1)
Using all 18 buses, first thing in the morning, the school has enough capacity and did not need to deduct any students from using the buses.
- Fox Hill Elementary School (tier 2)
The school was 84 students over capacity, so a concentric circle of .81 miles was needed to reach capacity.
Pine Glen Elementary School (tier 2)
The school checked in at 46 students over capacity, resulting in a circle of .53 miles, which makes sense for a smaller school.
Memorial Elementary School (tier 2)
A total of 56 students had to be reduced by expanding the circle to .75 miles in order to reach capacity.
Burlington High School/Francis Wyman Elementary School (tier 3)
Francis Wyman had a total of 360 students looking to use the buses, so 159 students had to be reduced at a circle of .715 miles. Burlington High School had to reduce 80 students at 1.3 miles.
Initial feedback
The School Committee was briefed on the early results with the new bus system, and the primary problem is there are not enough seats to meet all the requests for students to have a seat. However, the situation is fluid as some students who were assigned a seat, ended up committing to fully remote learning, so those seats have become available. Even so, not all the requests for a seat can be met, which is certainly aggravating for school officials.
“The problem is we do not have the seat capacity that we would normally,” lamented school operations director Cunha. The requests cannot be met on a timely basis and we are trying to respond as quick as possible, but I am not satisfied with the number of requests we have to decline. This is not the level of service we have always provided.”
Cunha called it a “timely process” that is experiencing new information and data on a daily basis, meaning the assigned seats have some turnover as the seating data changes.
“Seating assignments are constantly changing and updating,” declared Cunha. “We will continue to get the updated seating and student data out to parents as soon as possible.”
In hopes of grasping a solution, Dr. Conti mentioned the possibility of asking the School Committee to add one or two buses, which would cost up to $65,000. These notions are all tentative at this point.
School officials will continue to provide updates on the status of the district’s busing system as they come.
