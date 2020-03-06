BURLINGTON – School officials were pleased to hear six bids from five firms were received regarding a request for quotation (RFQ) revolving around the district’s capacity issues at the elementary schools and the HVAC and science classroom upgrades needed at Burlington High School (BHS).
An RFQ is a document that an organization submits to one or more potential suppliers eliciting quotations for a product or service. The objective is to seek an itemized list of prices for something that is well-defined and quantifiable, such as construction costs.
Bob Cunha, director of technology and operations for the School Department, briefed the School Committee on the status of the RFQ bids, which he has sent to the members.
“Once the committee has received all the documents, they will have the option to utilize and move forward with more than one firm if it is deemed necessary for the projects we are pursuing,” explained Cunha. “We can do that if there is more than one project going on at once.”
The RFQ firms will provide the committee with the expert advice it needs for these projects. The firms who submitted bids were not disclosed, but Cunha confirmed one firm sent in two bids.
“The RFQ has been crafted so that a designer/engineer is sought with the necessary qualifications below, including electrical, plumbing, design, and engineer work,” explained Cunha. “This would hit the mass market of what we are looking for. The point is to get analysis on the elementary school building sites.”
The eventual firm that takes on the RFQ will likely hire subcontractors specific for the job needs, under the scope of figuring out the costs, estimates, pre-design work, and design work.
It was confirmed the RFQ will also be able to handle the BHS HVAC and science classroom upgrades project, as long as the contractor is qualified to do so, which they are expected to be.
The committee was very encouraged with the RFQ proposal, as they seek definitive answers on these pressing needs facing the district.
“I am pleased to hear the RFQ received six bids,” School Committee member Stephen Nelson declared. “I think it is important to get a qualified firm on board as soon as possible so we can get the input we need to move forward with these projects.”
The ultimate goal is to submit a statement of interest to the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA), which will more than likely pertain to addressing the capacity needs at the elementary schools. The statement of interest submission deadline is April 6.
