BURLINGTON - The town’s newest upscale steak house is set to be Smith & Wollensky.
At the Planning Board’s most recent meeting, the members unanimously approved a special permit for the steakhouse to locate in the former Del Frisco’s Grille space at 92 Middlesex Turnpike.
In November 2021, the planners granted a special permit authorizing the use of the premises for a full service Strega Italiano restaurant. Since that time and for various reasons, PPX Hospitality Brands (the parent management entity which oversees the Strega Italiano, Legal Sea Foods, and Smith & Wollensky restaurant concepts), has decided that a Smith & Wollensky restaurant at this location would be a better and more appropriate fit for the marketplace. With locations in Boston and Wellesley, PPX Hospitality Brands is excited about the opportunity to bring this most highly regarded American Steakhouse concept to Burlington, as well.
As for the vacant Del Frisco’s Grille building, Smith & Wollensky will be adding new signage and making some floor plan changes, but the building’s exterior footprint will remain virtually the same. There will be 211 interior seats and 82 patio seats, equaling a 22-seat reduction from Del Frisco’s Grille seating total. The applicant’s attorney has professed the new property owner plans on spending $1.5 million on “cosmetic changes.”
The Del Frisco’s Grille chain once located on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington closed its doors permanently on Oct. 15, 2019. Their Chestnut Hill restaurant in Boston also closed around that time.
A representative from PPX Hospitality Brands spoke on why the management entity felt a change was needed.
“We looked at the space and felt Smith & Wollensky is on a wonderful track, and is a much more natural fit with the former Del Frisco’s Grille building already setup as a steakhouse,” she stated.
With Legal Sea Foods under PPX ownership, she noted the longtime Burlington Mall restaurant is expected to re-open this fall.
The planners unanimously approved the special permit for Smith & Wollensky to locate at 92 Middlesex Turnpike.
