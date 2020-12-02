BURLINGTON - The Board of Selectmen recently approved a 6.8 percent increase for water rates in Burlington as part of the community’s triennial vote.
Effective July 1, 2021, the average Burlington residential property owner will see their water bill go up by no more than $10, according to Department of Public Works (DPW) Director John Sanchez. The director confirmed Burlington’s rate remains substantially less than surrounding communities, with the town checking it at $696.26 per year, up from $662.90. These figures are based on the standard 90,000 gallons per-year metric. Comparatively, Lexington is $1,400; Bedford is $800; and Wilmington is $700.
“Even with the increase, we still remain one of the most affordable areas,” Sanchez said about Burlington’s water rates.
This is year four of the 10-year plan approved by Town Meeting in 2018, an initiative tied to Burlington joining the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA). The joining process consists of a two-phased project with a myriad of approvals, fees and conditions needed at the state and local levels.
Though Burlington’s initiative to complete a water pipeline connection to the MWRA is ahead of schedule and expected to be completed at least one-year ahead of expectations in 2022, Sanchez informed the selectmen that a recent much-needed approval from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission (MWRC), for the town’s inter-basin transfer application, has resulted in additional conditions for the town’s water and sewer rates moving forward. The ensuing three changes to the rate structure are conditions of the MWRC’s approval.
First, for both commercial and irrigation billing, the base charge should not include any allowance for water. Currently, the base charge for commercial bills includes an allowance of 10,000 gallons, and the irrigation bills include an allowance of 5,000 gallons. Both rate structures have been adjusted to include a service charge with no allowance for water. With the MWRC’s new conditions, compliance from the town will force them to start charging the standard$22.50 and $30.45 at the 0-gallon mark.
Second, those using irrigation systems in Burlington will now get a bill twice a year to inform them how much water they are using, rather than once a year. The MWRC favors this condition because it will let people know if they are exceeding the irrigation system use regulations outlined by the town.
Finally, residents have always been billed twice a year for water rates, but the MWRC is requiring residents to be billed four times a year. They have given the town four years to implement this process, seeing that such an undertaking will double the number of bills town officials have to process. When asked why, Sanchez stated it is literally just adding two more cycles to the billing process, as it is a formality condition of the MWRC and provides no real benefit to the town and actually makes town officials work harder by having twice as many bills to process.
The minimum bill, which affects 36 percent of residential water customers, would increase from $181 to $190.76 per year. Burlington’s average user bill (61,000 gallons per year) would increase from $369.72 to $388.58 per year. It was noted that 62 percent of residential customers use less than 60,000 gallons per year.
Another fee
Hydrofluoric acid testing will no longer be free for commercial entities looking to build on properties in Burlington. The selectmen approved Sanchez’s recommendation for a new $200 fee on such testing that analyzes water to see if hydrofluoric acid is in it.
“There are times when commercial properties are being developed, they have to conduct hydrofluoric acid testing,” explained Sanchez. “We have been doing a lot of those tests recently, and they take a long time to do.”
With the testing process taking up to three hours and requiring at least two DPW personnel, Sanchez recommended a $200 fee, which is similar to what surrounding communities charge. These tests usually take place just once on a property.
The selectmen never like to see any increases for residential or commercial properties, but if Burlington wants to be a lasting member of the MWRA water pipeline connection, officials have no choice but to adhere to the MWRC guidelines.
The selectmen unanimously approved the 6.8 percent water rate increase for fiscal years 2022-2024 and the $200 hydrofluoric acid testing fee.
