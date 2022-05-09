BURLINGTON – The Burlington Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping.
On Sunday, May 8, 2022 at approximately 8:20 p.m., Burlington Police received a 911 call from a caller who reported that they were driving home from work when they pulled over after the caller believed that they saw a female victim being dragged away on foot by a male suspect on Middlesex Turnpike near Great Meadow Road.
The victim was able to get away, and police located her upon arrival moments later.
The suspect, apparently startled by the 911 caller pulling their vehicle over nearby, fled on foot and is described as a white male in his teens or early 20s, wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt, khaki/brown pants and black and white sneakers.
There is an active police response in the area, with significant mutual aid and Burlington Police units in the vicinity. An Essex County Sheriff's Department K-9 and a Bedford police officer are also on scene aiding in the search.
The investigation and search remain active and ongoing. Anyone with any information on this incident, or who may recognize the person in the surveillance photos, is asked to call Burlington Police at 781-272-1212.
Burlington Police Department Investigating Attempted Kidnapping
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.