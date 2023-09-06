BURLINGTON – Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) recently recognized NBM, Inc. as a Hyakuman Kai Elite Dealer. Sharp awards Hyakuman Kai Elite status to those dealers that have achieved $5 million plus in sales over the past year and embody the qualities of an exemplary dealership, including innovative business practices and outstanding customer service.
“The Hyakuman Kai Elite status is not simply a measure of sales performance, it embodies all the qualities we look for in an exemplary dealership, including innovative business practices and long-lasting community relationships through outstanding local customer service,” said Mike Marusic, President and CEO, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. “It is truly an honor to recognize an exemplary Sharp dealer, such as NBM, Inc. for their substantial contributions to Sharp’s success.”
NBM, Inc. has a location in Burlington at 24 Terry Ave.
“Our ongoing goal is to provide area businesses with world-class products and support, helping encourage business growth within the community,” said William Tracia, President of NBM, Inc.. “It is an honor to be recognized as a Sharp Hyakuman Kai Elite Dealer and we look forward to strengthening our customer relationships by supplying the latest technology and comprehensive document solutions.”
As a Hyakuman Kai Elite dealer NBM, Inc. is among a select group of dealers recognized by Sharp from the hundreds of dealers that sell Sharp’s advanced business products and solutions in the U.S.
About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America
Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan’s Sharp Corporation, which has been named to Fortune magazine’s World’s Most Admired Company List, ranking the world’s most respected and reputable companies. SIICA markets Sharp's Simply Smarter business products and solutions, such as Synappx applications, professional displays, laptops, desktop monitors and a full suite of secure copier and printer solutions that can help companies manage workflow efficiently and increase productivity so they can work smarter. SIICA markets its products through a vast network of independent dealerships and its direct sales division Sharp Business Systems (SBS). By accelerating collaboration, improving efficiencies, digitizing workflows and increasing information security, Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through technology that is smart and easy to use.
About NBM, Inc.
NBM Inc. is an award-winning office technology company delivering custom office solutions that simplify and leverage the latest technology to accomplish specific customer business objectives. As the top Sharp Electronics office technology dealer in New England and a Top 10 Sharp Electronics dealer in the country, NBM Inc. has earned a national reputation for excellence as an innovator in the office technology industry. Celebrating its 37th year in business, NBM Inc. continues to provide outstanding customer service and innovative office products and solutions that enable organizations to focus on what matters most—running their businesses. Family owned and operated, NBM Inc. has locations in Burlington, MA, Boston, MA, Bedford, NH, and Mansfield, MA. To learn more about NBM’s products, services, and support, please contact NBM Inc. at 781-272-2034, x1970 or visit www.nbminc.com.
