BURLINGTON - Warby Parker opened its doors at Burlington Mall last Saturday.
The eyewear company, known for its affordable prescription specs, opened its sixth store in Massachusetts with Burlington being its second location in the Boston suburbs. They have numerous stores throughout the United States.
The new store carries the brand’s full range of optical and sun eyewear, which come in a range of lens types, from blue light filtering progressive and light responsive, as well as the brand’s daily contact lens range. Eye exams are also available at this location.
Warby Parker was launched in 2010. For every pair of Warby Parker glasses purchased, a pair is distributed to someone in need. To date, over 8 million pairs have been distributed. However, due to COVID-19, some of the company’s glasses distribution has been temporarily suspended. The glasses distribution limitations hasn’t stopped Warby Parker from continuing to be charitable. Since the middle of the pandemic, for a portion of glasses purchased, personal protective equipment and preventative health supplies have been distributed to health care workers and communities in need.
As is standard nowadays, Warby Parker has implemented protocols to ensure the safety of both customers and staff, including one-on-one guided shopping, limited capacity, non-contact checkout and enhanced sanitation.
To celebrate the opening, the company created a special edition “Keys, Wallet, Sunglasses” pouch, which is free with all sun purchases made in the store while supplies last.
The Warby Parker store hours in Burlington Mall are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays.
