BURLINGTON - The town of Burlington’s alcohol policy is about to expand from 1.5 pages to roughly 24 total pages after an updated version of the policy was discussed at the Select Board’s meeting this past Monday night.
The matter was formally on the agenda a discussion item, but Town Administrator Paul Sagarino is hoping the Select Board will vote on the updated policy by the end of September.
The existing policy was outdated, as noted by its 1.5 pages of language.
The updated policy was drawn up by town counsel, and was modeled off the current policy, with Sagarino calling it a “professionally written policy.”
The key changes will address permissible hours for the serving of alcohol, suspension and reset lengths for violations, and a bring-your-own-beer (BYOB) concept, which Burlington has never had.
Select Board member Michael Espejo was reluctant to see Burlington move forward with permitting the BYOB concept, noting tenants spend a lot of money of alcohol permits and he doesn’t want to see them lose business as a result.
Sagarino conveyed that there is currently nothing in the existing policy detailing BYOB in Burlington, which is why town counsel recommended acknowledging it in the updated policy, so there are guidelines for such instances.
There are still many questions about the final iteration of the updated alcohol policy, so a vote by the Select Board on Sept. 24 may be a reach, but only time will tell.
