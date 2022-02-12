BURLINGTON - The least surprising news of 2022 is the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) didn’t move forward with the School Department’s statement of interest (SOI) for the 10th straight year.
The news was declared at the most recent School Committee meeting, Seeing the progress made with the Fox Hill Elementary School statement of interest project this past year, school and town officials were hoping another longtime funding request at Burlington High School (BHS) could get the attention of the MSBA.
The multi-phased project consists of replacing the failing BHS heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system, as well as constructing new science labs in the school.
The HVAC system at BHS is over 47 years old and continues to have long-standing issues that the School Committee has tried to remedy through the MSBA funding system, but to no avail, thus far. School officials sent the project to the MSBA as its lone statement of interest submission eight straight years, and it was rejected every single year, which is why last year’s submission changed the district’s focus to building a new elementary school to address capacity issues at the Fox Hill and Pine Glen Elementary Schools.
Though school official expressed disappointment in getting a rejection letter back from the MSBA for the 10th year in a row, they realized the fact that the renewal work at BHS still needs to be addressed.
The School Committee believes it’s time to thoroughly discuss this matter with the town’s financial team and Town Meeting. The multi-pronged project would have to be done in phases and financed incrementally over the next 10 to 20 years as part of the town’s bonding schedule.
School officials noted the full project would cost around $18 million.
As part of the project’s timeline, the school district has contracted an entity to conduct a feasibility study at BHS. A feasibility study consists of assessing the building by looking at the HVAC system and a few main areas which are determined and selected, plumbing, electrical, current fire protection, and the architectural and structural size of the building.
The specifics being investigated entail looking at the HVAC system, structural integrity of the building, and any codes that may be triggered due to work being done on the school.
The feasibility study is the key to reaching the point of figuring out exactly what needs to be fixed and upgraded, and how much it will cost.
A key component of this process is reaching trigger points. In the case of school renovations, construction trigger points are percentage benchmarks followed to help assess pricing and mandatory improvements to see that the project comes to fruition.
For example, the state guidelines for triggers denote if 30 percent of the assessed value or 30 percent of the square-feet of the property is “hit” during a renovation, then that will force the district to bring the building up to specific building codes.
The feasibility study is on-going and Bob Cunha, director of Technology and Operations for the Burlington Public Schools, anticipates it will be ready for presentation at the School Committee’s next meeting on March 8.
