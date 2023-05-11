BURLINGTON - Five Recreation Department capital budget items all passed at Town Meeting this week.
The items total $252,000 and include a variety of items.
Recreation Department
- Purchase Ford F550 Dump Truck ($90,000)
The current pickup truck has 115,300 miles on it and has front suspension problems and minor electrical issues. The new truck will allow the Recreation Department to continue to maintain the parks, athletic fields, and town properties without interruption when the current vehicle is in for repair. The pickup will be outfitted with a plow and added to the plowing fleet.
- Outdoor Facilities Master Plan ($62,000)
The last parks and outdoor facilities master plan completed for the department was in 2000. This plan will incorporate ideas presented in or needs assessment, the town’s open space and recreation plan, the school’s athletic field master plan and through staff feedback to guide the department for the next 20 years. It has been pushed back since fiscal year 2021.
- Accessible Van ($25,000)
These are additional funds to cover the increased cost of an accessible van. In fiscal year 2022, the town approved an accessible van to assist the therapeutic recreation division. During that time, the specific vans were not being produced, due to the pandemic, and have since only begun to be produced in limited quantities at a significant price increase.
- Dump Body Replacement and Tailgate ($25,000)
The current dump body for R6 was swapped from an older vehicle when R6 was purchased in 2013. The body is rotting and becoming unsafe. The existing power lift-gate is bent, doesn’t latch and should be replaced. The rest of the truck is in great condition and runs well.
- Renovate Street Hockey Area at Simonds Park into Pickleball ($50,000)
The creation of pickleball courts on an old tennis court has caused noise disturbance with neighbors on Church Lane. By renovating the existing street hockey area into pickleball courts, they can swap it with the existing pickleball courts.
Town Meeting passed these capital budget items without issue and by a clear majority.
