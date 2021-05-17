BURLINGTON – Town Meeting convincingly passed the four capital projects submitted by the School Department for fiscal year 2022.
The School Department’s fiscal year 2022 capital budget items totaled $1,239,400 with the Burlington High School Varsity Field turf replacement and track resurfacing making up $725,000 of that total figure. Of the $725,000, $500,000 is for the turf field replacement.
The artificial turf version on Varsity Field is 11 years old, and wear-and-tear has taken its toll beneath the surface. Every year, a maintenance company checks the compression levels on the field and it was revealed that it needs to be resurfaced beneath the turf with new fiber and compression materials. The rubber pellets underneath the turf harden overtime as a result of constant use. The field is approaching the designation of being “too hard” according to the GMAX testing, which is a unit of measurement that quantifies the hardness of a surface.
“It is a safety issue. If the field is deemed ‘too hard’ by the GMAX test, then it would result in no sports being allowed to be played on the field,” reminded Bob Cunha, director of technology and operations for Burlington Public Schools. “That would obviously be problematic because Varsity Field is the most used field in town.”
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti professed this type of maintenance is right on schedule and an anticipated expectation for synthetic turf fields every 7-10 years.
“This is not happening any sooner than expected. It is right on schedule at 11 years,” stated Dr. Conti.
The same parameters go for the track, which has a surface that is about the same age as the field turf and needs to be resurfaced. This process entails replacing the old rubber with a new 2-inch slab of rubber and a layer of red paint.
A couple Town Meeting members expressed firm opposition to supporting the $725,000 budget expense, citing the typically 10-year upkeep costs for a an artificial turf field as not being worth the money. They even went as far as hoping the town tears up the Varsity Field artificial turf and replaces it with a grass field which was the surface that covered Varsity Field every year before 2009. The retort to those against revolved around the high usage rate and limited wear and tear of an artificial turf, as it holds up much more effectively compared to grass fields that may turn into 100 yards of mud after one hard rain in September and a few football games. The naysayers didn’t garner much support in the end, as Town Meeting passed the $725,000 request by a clear majority.
The remaining three
- Intercom replacement at the Francis Wyman Elementary School ($272,400)
The intercom at Francis Wyman Elementary School, which is from the 1996 renovation, is outdated and does not have 2-way communication. The 25-year-old intercom system will be replaced.
- Insulation and weather stripping ($187,000)
A green initiative, insulation stripping and replacing needs to be done at Burlington High School and Marshall Simonds Middle School.
- System-wide sanitary hygiene product dispenser installation ($55,000)
Dispensers for sanitary napkins and tampons for female students and staff will be installed throughout all the district’s buildings.
Town Meeting passed all the above-mentioned capital budget items. Town Meeting reconvenes tonight at 7:30 p.m. for night three.
